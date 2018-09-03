Air Ambulance cheque presentation

Representatives of Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises Ltd Swatragh were delighted to be presenting Air Ambulance NI with a cheque for £12,650, following the extremely successful truck and tractor run held on Sunday, July 1st.

Pictured, from left to right, are Orlagh McClements (NCCE), John Joe Kearney (NCCE), Paul Coyle (NCCE General Manager), Michelle McDaid (AANI) and Louise Conn (NCCE).

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) is a local charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland, together with their partners at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS). The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in less than 25 minutes. This doctor/paramedic led service benefits those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma. Effectively the service brings emergency hospital care direct to the casualty. Since many Air Ambulance call outs are to Agricultural related accidents, it was a charity NCCE were keen to support.

Michelle McDaid, area fundraising manager from Air Ambulance, said: “Air Ambulance NI relies heavily on the generosity of the community to help sustain the service.

“We would like to say a massive thank you and congratulations to Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises Ltd for hosting a superb event in aid of AANI. We are overwhelmed with the £12,650 raised and, extend our thanks to all involved in organising the event, to all the sponsors, volunteers and members of the public who donated and supported in any way.

“We very much appreciate all that you have done to raise our profile, awareness and much needed funds for Air Ambulance NI charity.”

She added: “A massive thank you to everyone who supported the event, from both Air Ambulance NI and NCCE.”