Air Ambulance fundraiser

Armagh NW UFU Group has raised £5027.20 for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI).

Following a successful ‘Can’t cook, Won’t cook’ event hosted by the group chairperson Joy Rollston, from Killylea, a cheque was presented to Kerry Anderson,Head of Fundraising at the AANI HQ.

This is the Armagh NW group’s contribution to the UFU’s centenary fundraising activities throughout 2018.

Joy and the group committee would like to thank all the members, their families and friends and the many businesses and companies which gave generously of their time and finances to make this event a success which enables the AANI to have a full day of service.