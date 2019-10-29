AJS Spring Farm Machinery Show returns bigger and better

The AJS Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show sponsored by Q8 Oils returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral on January 22nd and 23, 2020 with its biggest and most diverse show ever.

Since the addition of the Logan Hall (Hall 2) at last year’s show as well as the discover stage and live outdoor demos, the show has grown to new heights with more leading brands than ever before attending in 2020.

The expansion means that visitors now have over 10,000 sqm of indoor space filled to capacity with stands to explore across two huge halls, over the course of the two days. All major companies are represented including returning exhibitors such as Northern Ireland’s largest Claas Dealer, Erwin Agri Care and Deutz Fhar dealer, G A Allen among many more. Balmoral SFM is excited to welcome new exhibitors year on year and 2020 is no exception with Tanco, the bale wrapping specialists debuting at the Eikon Centre as well as Hidromek and JCB sales and servicing specialists, AJ Armstrong and Sons and fellow SFM debutants, John McElderry’s M and T Ltd who specialise in Massey Ferguson and Fendt, to name just a few.

The Live demonstration area which debuted at the 2019 show, returns for 2020 allowing attendees to view some of the exhibitor’s machinery in action with information on how they operate and how it can benefit potential customers in their day to day working environments.

Also returning for 2020 is the hugely successful ‘Discover Stage’ sponsored by Grassmen, which will play host to a number of informative live talks as well as product launches, an insight to the agri and construction industry and much more throughout the two days. The show takes place in the Eikon Exhibition centre just off the M1, near Lisburn which is conveniently located beside the main arterial routes from Belfast and Dublin and includes ample free car parking space on site.

Everything needed to make the show as comfortable and enjoyable an experience as possible is catered for, with both halls fully heated and food and drink available on site. The show will run from 12noon until 10pm each day with live demo’s and discovery stage talks including product launches running throughout the day. Timetables will be available on the website and social pages. For more information about the show or to book Exhibition space, please contact the team at AJS Promotions by calling 028 82252800 or email info@ajspromotions.com