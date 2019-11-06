AJS Spring Farm Machinery Shows launch 2020 dates

The hugely popular AJS Spring Farm Machinery Shows sponsored by Q8 Oils return in 2020 with exciting expansions and new features being added across all four shows.

Widely recognised as the leading exhibition shows of all thing farming and agricultural, the Spring farm Machinery group have expanded year on year becoming a staple in the calendar of farmers, business owners and customers all across Ireland.

The 2020 Spring Farm Machinery Show calendar will begin on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th January with the Millstreet show in Co. Cork’s Green Glens Arena. Millstreet’s SFM has been steadily growing with more and more exhibitors attending annually including returning exhibitors as well as exciting new companies already booked to attend in 2020. Attendance numbers soared to well over 11,000 in 2019 as this event continues to go from strength to strength projecting higher numbers in 2020.

Balmoral SFM returns on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd January 2020 with its biggest and most diverse show ever. Since the addition of the Logan Hall (Hall 2) at the 2019 show as well as the discover stage and live outdoor demos, the show has grown to new heights with more leading brands than ever before attending in 2020 including returning exhibitors such as Northern Ireland’s largest Claas Dealer, Erwin Agri Care and Deutz Fhar dealer, G A Allen among many more. Balmoral SFM is excited to welcome new exhibitors as well with Tanco, the bale wrapping specialists debuting at the Eikon Centre alongside Hidromek and JCB sales and servicing specialists, AJ Armstrong and Sons exhibiting for the first time among many more.

The Live demonstration area and Discover stage which debuted at the 2019 Balmoral SFM show, returns for 2020 allowing attendees to view some of the exhibitor’s machinery in action as well as hosting a number of informative live talks and new product launches throughout the two days.

The Cavan Equestrian Centre will see the Spring Farm Machinery Show return on Wednesday 29th and Thursday, 30th January after a record number of visitors attended the 2019 show and new exhibitors are being added all the time.

The original SFM Show in Fintona Co. Tyrone takes place on 12th and 13th February. Celebrating over 20 years as a staple in the farming and agri calendar at the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, this mammoth exhibition takes place across eight halls and attracts thousands of visitors from all across the Northwest of Ireland.

Each of the shows bring something unique and exciting for the agri calendar with leading brands and companies throughout they provide a unique platform to interact and engage with existing and potential new customers as well as giving an outlook on the busy season ahead.

For more information about the Spring Farm Machinery Shows or to book your exhibition space now, head over to ajspromotions.com or get in touch with one of the team by emailing info@ajspromotions.com