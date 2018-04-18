Al-pac-a bag and trot along to the Scottish Alpaca Championships at Lawrie & Symington

From South America’s remote high Andes to one of Scotland’s leading agricultural centres, the Scottish Alpaca Championships is set to showcase the best of these high plains drifters on our shores.

More than 130 animals from 28 exhibitors across Scotland and North England are set to be judged in third annual alpaca version of Crufts, which will be held at Lawrie & Symington’s premises in Lanark on Saturday, 28th April.

The Scottish Alpaca Championships are being held at Lawrie & Symington's premises in Lanark on Saturday, 28th April. Doors open at 8.30am with judging due to commence from 9am.

Visitor entry is free for the show where alpacas are judged for their fleece and confirmation.

Judging will cover male and females in the Suri and Huacaya breeds with four age classes for each colour.

An overall best in show will also be awarded.

One of the United Kingdom’s top alpaca experts, Mary Jo Smith, will take on the judging reins.

Show organiser Stuart Ramsay, of Velvethall Alpcas, said: “Alpacas are wonderful animals and people will be surprised at how popular they are in Scotland.

“The interest is primarily in their fleece which is very soft, hypoallergenic and similar to cashmere.

“As well as watching the judging, visitors have the opportunity to speak with the alpaca owners, see some of the animals up close and meet hand spinners who use the wool.”

Willie McCulloch, event manager at Lawrie & Symington said: “We’re sure there will be a lot of interest in the alpaca championships.

“Our facilities are well suited to cater for events like this, we are able to accommodate a large number of people whilst showing animals in an environment where they are happy and comfortable.”

