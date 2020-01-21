Alan Milne Tractors set to showcase their most diverse range yet

Alan Milne Tractors/Dieci limited based in Newry, Co Down is the authorized importer and distributor for sales and service for Dieci telescopic handlers, dumpers and cement mixers in Ireland since the year 2000.

It is also the official dealer for Takeuchi diggers for Northern Ireland, Co Louth, Co Meath and Co Galway and has been progressively growing with each passing year. They return to The Eikon Centre, Balmoral for the Q8 Oils SFM show on the 22nd and 23rd January with their extensive range of Dieci and Takeuchi machinery on display.

Alan Milne Tractors is committed to customer service sales and back up and it is fast becoming the number one distributor of telescopic handlers in Ireland. It has dedicated sales personnel and a focused team of highly trained spare parts coordinators and experienced service technicians.

At the Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Show, Balmoral, Alan Milne Tractors will have a wide range of Dieci and Takeuchi machinery on display, including the Dieci Agri Pivot T70 and T80 models, Dieci Agri Farmer 32.6; Dieci Agri Max 65.8; the Pegasus 40.25 models and much more as well as the Takeuchi TB210, TB216, TB290 models to name just a few.

The Dieci Agri Pivot T80 is a Wheel Loader with articulated chassis and telescopic boom. It is widely regarded as the greatest model of the series and is an extremely powerful vehicle, assembled with high quality components. It is ideal for working in restricted areas or when it is necessary to use a top performance vehicle with reasonable running costs. The T80 model has a lifting capacity of 3,500kg and a 5.2m reach and will be available to view alongside all of the other models mentioned above from the Alan Milne Tractors/Dieci Ltd stand in The Eikon Centre, at stand number H1012 on 22nd and 23rd January.