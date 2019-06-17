Albert still on winning form after 60 years exhibiting at Saintfield Show

It’s been 60 years since Charolais breed stalwart Albert Connolly first competed at Saintfield District Show, and the Ballynahinch herd owner is still on winning form at the County Down event.

Mr Connolly is a familiar face in the show ring at agricultural shows across the country. Albert was just 14 years old when he showed his first animal at Saintfield – a Dairy Shorthorn from the family’s 14-cow Ravara Dairies herd. The animal took first prize and was breed champion.

Caroline Lyons, Ballynahinch, with her Irish Moiled and native breed champion Beechmount Daisy. Picture: Julie Hazelton

This first outing to Saintfield Show gave Albert a ‘taste’ for the showring and he has devoted a lifetime to breeding and showing pedigree cattle. Albert, and son David, were delighted when their noted Brigadoon Herd claimed the supreme and reserve Charolais championships at Saintfield’s 74th annual show.

Saintfield Show moved to its new venue at Glenbrook Farm near Boardmills last year. Dentist Peter Lawson has owned the farm since 1993. “It’s great to see the spirit of the exhibitors and the local people turning out on a damp day. We are delighted to see increased support across all sections of the show, and I hope everyone had a great day.”

Show president Norman McBriar said: “It’s been another successful show despite the rain and muddy conditions underfoot. “This is a wonderful venue. Thanks to everyone who supported Saintfield Show, and especially our host, sponsors, and the numerous exhibitors.

Claiming top honours in the beef section was the two-year-old Shorthorn heifer Ashvale Beatrice owned by Richard, Fiona and Caroline McKeown, Templepatrick. Runner-up was the senior Limousin bull Haltcliffe Nijinsky from Crawford Bros who had made the trip from Maguiresbridge in County Fermanagh.

Saintfield Show pig exhibitor and champion young handler Samara Radcliffe from Banbridge. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Leading the dairy interbreed line-up was the Holstein cow Glenwood Destry Regina EX91 bred by Sam Wadsworth and Karen Hunter. Taking the reserve award was the red and white fourth calver Ernevale Destry Lulu EX93 owned by Steven Robinson, Crossgar.

The Doyle family, Sean, Gillian and Liam, had a clean sweep in the sheep section. The Ballyward-based flock owners won the interbreed title with their Suffolk shearling ewe, and took the reserve championship award with a Hampshire Down shearling ram.

Saintfield’s pig classes were strongly supported. Banbridge exhibitor Samara Radcliffe was crowned champion handler, and also won the supreme championship with her British Saddleback boar. Runner-up was a Middle White sow owned by Ernie Gregg from Ahoghill.

Results from the 74th Saintfield Show:

Sean Savage, Ballynahinch, with his British Blonde champion at the 74th Saintfield Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Pigs

Champion: Samara Radcliffe. Reserve: E and J Gregg.

Sow, class 1 – 1, Samara Radcliffe; 2, and 3, Chris Fry.

Sow, class 2 – 1, Brian Kelly; 2, E and J Gregg; 3, Brian Kelly.

Clara Conn, Lisburn, with her Pygmy goat Cornbrook Ash at Saintfield Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Sow, class 3 – 1, E and J Gregg; 2, and 3, G and C Wright.

Senior gilt – 1, and 2, E and J Gregg.

Junior gilt – 1, Samara Radcliffe; 2, and 3, E and J Gregg.

Senior boar – 1, Samara Radcliffe.

Junior handler – 1, Samara Radcliffe; 2, Gemma Fry; 3, Mark Fry.

SHEEP

Jacob sheep exhibitor Charlie Beatty, Aughnacloy, relaxing at the 74th Saintfield Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Champion Sheep in Show: LiamDoyle (Suffolk). Reserve: Sean and Gillian Doyle (Hampshire Down).

Qualifier for the Danske Bank and NISA Sheep Championship: S and J McCollam (Texel).

Texel

Champion: S and J McCollam. Reserve: J Herdman.

Shearling ram – 1, S and J McCollam; 2, D Dougherty.

Ewe – 1, S and J McCollam.

Shearling ewe – 1, J Herdman; 2, S and J McCormack; 3, J Herdman.

Ewe lamb – 1, S and J McCollam; 2, and 3, J Herdman.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, D Dougherty; 3, J Herdman.

Pair of ewes – 1, J Herdman; 2, S and J McCollam.

Kerryhill

Champion: W Clarke. Reserve: W Clarke.

Ram – 1, 2, and 3, W Clarke.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, S Weir.

Ewe – 1, W Clarke.

Shearling ewe – 1, W Clarke; 2, S Weir.

Ewe lamb – 1, W Clarke.

Group of three – 1, W Clarke.

Zwartbles

Champion: M Dorman. Reserve: C McCracken.

Ram – 1, C McCracken.

Ewe – 1, M Dorman; 2, C McCracken; 3, N Brannigan.

Shearling ewe – 1, D Cromie; 2, and 3, C McCracken.

Shearling ram – 1, D Cromie.

Ram lamb – 1, C McCracken; 2, N Branningan.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, M Dorman; 3, N Brannigan.

Pair of lambs – 1, M Dorman; 2, C McCracken.

Hampshire Down

Champion: Sean Doyle. Reserve: A and V McFadden.

Ram Lamb – 1, Peter Lawson; 2, K McCarthy; 3, Peter Lawson.

Ewe lamb – 1, A and V McFadden; 2, Peter Lawson; 3, K McCarthy.

Novice class – 1, Peter Lawson; 2, S Doyle; 3, C Todd.

Ewe – 1, A and V McFadden; 2, Peter Lawson; 3, C Todd.

Ram – 1, Sean Doyle; 2, K McCarthy; 3, Peter Lawson.

Shearling ewe – 1, Sean Doyle; 2, and 3, Peter Lawson.

Newton Stewart Blackface

Champion: Aiden McCulloch. Reserve: Aiden McCulloch.

Ram – 1, Aiden McCulloch; 2, and 3, Peter Morgan.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, Aiden McCulloch.

Ram lamb – 1, Aiden McCulloch; 2, Peter Morgan; 3, Aiden McCulloch.

Ewe lamb – 1, Aiden McCulloch.

Suffolk

Champion: Liam Doyle. Reserve: Liam Doyle.

Ram – 1, Liam Doyle.

Ewe – 1, John McClurg.

Shearling ewe – 1, 2, and 3, Liam Doyle.

Ram lamb – 1, John McClurg; 2, Liam Doyle.

Ewe lamb – 1, Liam Doyle; 2, John McClurg.

Group of three – 1, Liam Doyle; 2, John McClurg.

Ile de France

Champion: David Mulligan. Reserve: David Mulligan.

Ram – 1, WE Adamson and Son; 2, David Mulligan.

Shearling ram – 1, WE Adamson and Son; 2, David Mulligan.

Ram lamb – 1, David Mulligan; 2, WE Adamson and Son.

Ewe – 1, David Mulligan; 2, WE Adamson and Son.

Shearling ewe – 1, WE Adamson and Son; 2, David Mulligan.

Ewe lamb – 1, David Mulligan; 2, WE Adamson and Son.

Group of three – 1, WE Adamson and Son; 2, David Mulligan.

Charollais

Champion: T Bell. Reserve: Drew Cowan.

Ram – 1, T Bell.

Shearling ram – 1, H McBratney; 2, T Bell.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, T Bell.

Ewe – 1, and 2, T Bell; 3, H McBratney.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, Drew Cowan; 3, H McBratney.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, Drew Cowan; 3, H McBratney.

Group of three – 1, T Bell; 2, H McBratney.

Any Other Breed

Champion: M and J Redmond. Reserve: J Stewart.

Ram – 1, W and A Dickson.

Ewe – 1, M and J Redmond; 2, Redmond Family; 3, W and A Dickson.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, M and J Redmond; 3, J Stewart.

Ewe lamb – 1, J Stewart; 2, M and J Redmond; 3, W and A Dickson.

Jacob

Champion: Donald and Paul Beatty. Reserve: Donald and Paul Beatty.

Rare Breeds

Champion: D McCombe. Reserve: Alice Cochrane.

Ram – 1, and 2, Alice Cochrane.

Ewe – 1, Alice Cochrane; 2, Jack Stewart; 3, Harry Stewart.

Shearling ewe – 1, 2, and 3, D McCombe.

Ewe lamb – 1, James Elwood.

Young handlers

Qualifier for Clogher Final: Quinn McCracken, Jack Stewart and William Jess.

Handler aged 8 to 11 years-old – 1, Quinn McCracken; 2, William Jess; 3, Maisie McCracken.

Handler aged 12 to 16 years-old – 1, Liam Doyle; 2, Jack Stewart; 3, Chloe Crothers.

Goats

Champion: Maurice and Kerry Murphy. Reserve: Maurice and Kerry Murphy.

CATTLE

Co Down Male Beef Champion – 1, Rodgers Livestock; 2, Duncan McDowell; 3, WD and J A Connolly.

Qualifer for the Thompsons and NISA Dairy Cow Championship: Sam Wadsworth and Karen Hunter (Holstein); and Steven Robinson (Holstein).

Qualifier for the Bank of Ireland and NISA Junior Beef Bull Championship: Duncan McDowell (Beef Shorthorn).

Qualifier for the Linden Foods and NISA Junior Beef Heifer Championship: Richard and Fiona McKeown (Beef Shorthorn); and Albert and David Connolly (Charolais).

Saler

Champion: J and E A Elliott. Reserve: PJ Maginn and Sons.

Cow – 1, J and E A Ellott.

Senior heifer – 1, J and EA Elliott; 2, and 3, PJ Maginn and Sons.

Pair – 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, J and EA Elliott.

Beef Shorthorn

Champion: Richard and Fiona McKeown. Reserve: D and D McDowell.

Heifer – 1, Duncan McDowell; 2, J and E Peters.

Cow – 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown.

Pair – 1, Duncan McDowell.

Aberdeen Angus

Champion: Matchett Family. Reserve: J and E Peters.

Senior heifer – 1, Matchett Family.

Junior heifer – 1, J and E Peters.

Calf – 1, Matchett Family.

Limousin

Champion: Crawford Bros. Reserve: Rodgers Livestock.

Cow – 1, Crawford Bros.

Senior heifer – 1, C and R Mulholland; 2, Crawford Bros; 3, S McGookin and Sons.

Junior heifer – 1, S McGookin and Sons; 2, M McKinstry.

Senior heifer – 1, Crawford Bros.

Junior bull – 1, Rodgers Livestock; 2, S McGookin and Sons; 3, M McConville.

Calf – 1, Crawford Bros; 2, M McConville; 3, D and J Bell.

Pair – 1, Crawford Bros; 2, S McGookin and Sons; 3, Crawford Bros.

Charolais

Champion: WD and JA Connolly. Reserve: WD and JA Connolly.

Cow – 1, Matchett Family.

Senior heifer – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly.

Junior heifer – 1, WD and JA Connolly.

Bull – 1, WD and JA Connolly.

Calf – 1, Matchett Family.

Pair – 1, and 2, WD and JA Connolly.

British Blonde

Champion: Savage Bros and Son. Reserve: Rodgers Livestock.

Cow – 1, Johnston Farms.

Junior heifer – 1, Rodgers Livestock.

Senior heifer – 1, Savage Bros and Son; 2, Rodgers Livestock.

Senior bull – 1, Savage Bros and Son.

Junior bull – 1, David Gibson; 2, Moneyscalp Blondes; 3, Johnston Farms.

Calf – 1, and 2, Johnston Farms; 3, David Johnston.

Pair – 1, Savage Bros and Son; 2, Johnston Farms.

Hereford

Champion: R Richmond. Reserve: James Graham.

Cow – 1, David Smyth.

Senior heifer – 1, R Richmond; 2, and 3, James Graham.

Junior heifer – 1, James Graham; 2, S Johnston; 3, J and E Peters.

Calf – 1, James Graham; 2, David Smyth; 3, R Richmond.

Pair – 1, James Graham; 2, R Richmond; 3, James Graham.

British Blue

Champion: Sam Robinson. Reserve: Paul Elwood.

Senior bull – 1 Paul Elwood.

Junior heifer – 1, Sam Robinson; 2, Chelsea Best.

Senior heifer – 1, Chelsea Best.

Bull calf – 1, Sam Robinson.

Rare Breeds

Champion: Caroline Lyons.

Irish Moiled – 1, and 2, Caroline Lyons.

Dexter cow – 1, Montgomery Family.

Dexter calf – 1, Montgomery Family.

Cross-bred

Champion: JCB Commercials. Reserve: K and T Tumelty.

Heifer calf – 1, JCB Commercials; 2, Chelsea Best; 3, M McConville.

Heifer – 1, K and J Tumelty; 2, and 3, M McKinstry.

Bullock – 1, JCB Commercials.

Holstein

Champion: Sam Wadsworth and Karen Hunter. Reserve: Steven Robinson.

Heifer – 1, Sam Wadsworth and Karen Hunter.

Cow – 1, Sam Wadsworth and Karen Hunter; 2, Steven Robinson.