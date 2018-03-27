Alexander Farm open day pulls in the crowds

There was plenty to see at the Jalex Herd Open Day held recently on the Gloverstown Road farm of Nelson and James Alexander, Toomebridge. Farmers braved the weather and travelled from near and far to view the excellent yards of cattle, tractors and 4x4’s available on the day.

This partnership has earned a reputation as an excellent source for suckler replacements, and visitors to the farm were keen to do business with almost 150 sales tied down on the day for in calf and maidens.

James held a hugely successful open day last year, and it was on the back of this that farmers had enquired as to when it would be held in 2018.

“We sell heifers all year round and always have a quality selection of Simmental and Limousin commercial heifers in calf to easy fleshing bulls. The idea of the open day is to let farmers view them all in one place as when we hit the grass they are spread out over a large area,” James explained.

It is over 40 years since James’s father Nelson founded Alexander Tractors, and in more recent years James has added the 4x4 element to the business. The pair take great pride in selling tractors and pick ups right across Ireland with many customers returning to do repeat business.

The Alexander family would very much like to thank all those that joined them at the weekend with many travelling great distances, and also all those who helped prepare the stock and yards in advance of the open day to ensure that everything looked its best.

For more information contact James Alexander on 07816775501.