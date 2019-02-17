Alexanders open day back by popular demand

Back by popular demand is the Jalex Herd Open Day which will take place at the farm of James and Nelson Alexander, 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Saturday 9th March.

There will be over 900 continental heifers to view on the day, 60 tractors and over 50 4x4’s.

In recent years the Alexanders shifted their farming policy to concentrate on supplying top notch suckler replacements in the form of in calf heifers. This has expanded into a highly successful venture with currently 900 heifers in the yard for sale throughout 2019.

James has a great eye for detail and has selected batches of around 200 to synchronise and AI to easy calving bulls. The first draft this year was Ai’d on 7th January to Elderberry Galahad (EBY) and Ewdenvale Ivor (LM2014). These are both hugely popular Limousin bulls sourced by James through Dovea Genetics Ireland focusing on calving ease and calf quality. Both of these bulls have been tried and tested on herds throughout Ireland so performance data is backed up by high percentage reliability.

The quality of heifers this season is perhaps the best that the Alexanders have had to date, and can be selected for sale in any numbers from one upwards.

Buyers can have the added confidence that all stock have vaccinated for BVD, clostridial diseases, IBR and botulism in addition to all usual dosing protocals. Visitors to the open day will be able to view all of the heifers in addition to pedigree Limousin, Beef Shorthorn and British Blue stock.

For those that prefer four wheels to four legs there is an unrivalled selected of tractors and 4x4’s in stock that will suit all budgets. The pick ups can be customised upon request.