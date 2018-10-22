Alister is declared Bluefaced Leicester champion at Armoy

The Northern Ireland Bluefaced Leicester Breeders enjoyed another steady trade at the annual sale in Armoy Market.

Robert Loughridge, Orravale, topped the sale at 1220gns for his K24 shearling by H10 Alwinton selling to John McAuley.

Following on from his success last year Alister Christie, The Fields, was awarded overall champion with his first prize ram lamb, L12, a J1 Carryhouse son selling at 800gns to Hugh Crawford, Carnalbana.

Eoin Loughran, Hill Top Farm, judged the event and also awarded Alister first prize in the shearling section, with another J1 Carryhouse son, also selling for 800gns. Eamon Harkin, Moneygran, topped the lamb section for L4 sired by K11 Old Hemley, selling to Eamon McCormick.

Daniel McKee, Rockside, received 1000gns for his ram lamb sired by K1 Lunesdale finding a new home with Martin Kelly, Limavady. Declan McKillip, Giants Causeway was awarded reserve champion with his first prize ewe lamb.