All Britain awards finalists announced

Judging has been completed for the prestigious Holstein UK All Britain Awards 2018 which will be presented at the UK Dairy Expo on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

This year’s awards saw an outstanding number of entries and with such a strong entry of over 120 animals the judges had a tough challenge selecting six finalists for each of the 12 categories.

The judges this year were Kevin Wilson (Warnelview prefix), Mick Gould (Woodmarsh prefix) and Edward Griffiths (Coachgate prefix) who were very impressed with the standard of nominations.

The six finalists for each category are:

· Mature Cow In-Milk: Clauchlands Blackbird 153, Feizor Knowledge S Melody 3, Knowlesmere Jordan Diamond, Peak Goldwyn Rhapsody, Penrikka Dempsey Inka 2, Sahara Sanchez Ambrosia 3

· Five-Year-Old In-Milk: Drumlina Atwood Megan, Erie Goldsun Supreme Maude, Evening Stanleycup Jennifer, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose, Warnelview Cup Irene 2, Wormanby Braxton Dellia

· Four-Year-Old In-Milk: Aliann Mincio Kitty, Davlea Goldsun Raven, Davlea Lauthority Lulu, Ingleden Camelot Monica, Kepculloch Atwood Snowboots, Tregibby Stanleycup Maude

· Senior Three-Year-Old In-Milk: Beaconhill Daryl Corrie, Davlea Bradnick Alicia, Hawksmoor Topee 92, Riverdane Ashlyns Gold, Shoreline Bossman Trudy, Tregibby Lavanguard Mercy

· Junior Three-Year-Old In-Milk: Blythbridge Jessyd2cou, Clonpaddin Brokaw Fame, Glasson Bombero F Gail, Moorshard Pepper Marie, Praire Saloon Lustre, Woodhey Hello Kitty

· Senior Two-Year-Old In-Milk: Dowervale Bradnick Whitetime 500, Lillyhall Cashmoney Bonita, Milliedale Commander Rhapsody, Riverdane Brady Sharon, Shawdale Atwood Pamela 119, Wyndford Doorman Atlee 2

· Intermediate Two-Year-Old In-Milk: Firstlook Blacklabel Lb Afligem, Knowlesmere Solomon Diamond, Moorshard Endure Tellar, Richaven Brokaw Dawn, Starlet Solomon Maria, Warnelview Octane Glenys

· Junior Two-Year-Old In-Milk: Knowlesmere Brokaw Skyhigh; Logan Doorman Ambrosia 4; Logan Integral Jodie Red; Logan Integral Jodie Red 3; Panda Black Betty Fools Gold; Wyndford Mccutch Erle 19

· Red & White Cow In-Milk: DKR Superf, Logan Integral Jodie Red, Logan Integral Jodie Red 3, Nethervalley Savard Emma Red, Valleyhill Haynes Patsy, Wiltor Chipper Rosie Polled Red

· Senior Heifer: Enchanted Beemer Abbiene, Knowlesmere Solomon Diamond 2, Moorshard Douglas Dee, Parkend La Striptease Red, Priestland 6135 Solomon Ambrosia, Tregibby Caviar Lustre

· Intermediate Heifer: Evening Beemer Sunrise, Firstlook Jackpot Sol Abrianna, Holben Solomon Enamel, Shoreline Diamondback Katherine, Woodhey TLC Ammo Lustre P, Wormanby Expander Lucy

· Junior Heifer: Absolute Goldwyn Avantgarde, Absolute Unix Amaretto, Auchensala Avalanche Liqueur Red, Hilltara Atwood Maude 10, Hydaways Darlingo Pamela, Knowlesmere Toitoi Defiant Dream Red

The results of the 2018 All Britain Awards will be announced at the All Britain Dinner; held on the evening of UK Dairy Expo, Saturday 9th March in conjunction with Harrison and Hetherington.

The awards are a judgement of the quality of an animal which has been exhibited within the show ring at recognised shows or events during the year of competition. Claiming recognition on this level is a real credit to the animal, breeder and handler.

Tickets for the event are available from the Harrison and Hetherington livestock office, Carlisle.