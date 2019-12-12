All geared up for 34th RUAS Winter Fair

The 34th Royal Ulster Winter Fair sponsored by Danske Bank will take place tomorrow (Thursday 12th December) from 9am to 6pm at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

This one day event organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), has become a firm favourite on the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas having established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland.

Admission for adults £10, 12-18 years £8, seniors (over 65) £8, under 12’s free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge. Discounted rates are currently available online at www.winterfair.org.uk/buy-tickets.

To keep up to date with 2019 Winter Fair news check out the website www.winterfair.org.uk, Facebook: Winter Fair or Twitter @ruaswinterfair