All geared up for 52nd Castlewellan show

Castlewellan Agricultural Show were delighted to welcome sponsors and guests to the launch evening held recently in Castlewellan Castle.

Show chairman Mr Alan Cleland, welcomed all the visitors. He emphasised how sponsorship is the life blood of any show and the importance of volunteers within a show.

He particularly thanked Jackie Fitzpatrick, show secretary. Alan made a special mention of Mr Jim Harrison, National secretary of the Irish Show Association, who joined organisers for the evening.

Headline sponsors this year are EDA Media. and Newry, Mourne & Down District council who have both continued for many years to be very generous to the show and are once again in 2019.

Mr Terry Andrews, Deputy Chairman of Newry, Mourne & Down District Council spoke about the importance of the show in the council area and that the council were delighted to assist the show with a tourism grant this year. The show provides a lot of bookings for local hotels, guesthouses, restaurants and trade for local businesses especially in such a busy holiday period. The council are honoured to continue to be associated with such a large cross community event attracting such a wide variety of visitors to the area.

Terry concluded by wishing the committee every success for this year’s show.

Show secretary Jackie Fitzpatrick said that 51 years ago a group of friends decided to hold a show, and how 51 years later after numerous volunteer’s hard work, we have the great show we have today and to them all she added her most sincere thank you.

Jackie also thanked her show organising committee, finance committee, show office bearers for their help and assistance throughout the year.

Thank you to Mr Andrew Forston and the castle staff for their assistance.

Castlewellan Show will hold its 52nd show on the 13th July 2019 in the Forest Park, Castlewellan.

Entries for all sections are open and schedules are available to download www.castlewellanshow.com.

There really is something for everyone - cattle, horses, pigs, poultry, craft, vintage tea, goats, home industries and vintage machinery to name but a few.

This year the show will be hosting for the first time a Jiving competition and Land Rover display featuring vehicles from all over the years. These of course will join the longstanding attractions such as the amazing Grasslads miniature farm contractors, Northern Ireland Stick Carvers Club, Fleeces & Spinners, Hand made butter by award winning Abernethy Butter and The Krazi Baker.

The Save the Children Vintage Tea Room will once again be providing an afternoon tea complete with Teacups, saucers with scones and jam and fancy treats.

Entry fee Adults £10 - Children under 16 free entry.