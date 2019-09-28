All roads lead to Cookstown for beef crisis meeting

Momentum is building ahead of the Beef Crisis Meeting in The Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm.

The Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association is joining the National Beef Association and Farmers For Action under NI Farm Groups to host the event.

All farmers and farming organisations who are involved in any way with producing beef cattle are very welcome!

A spokesperson for the organisations stated that most farming families are well aware of the protests against unfair trading practises of beef processors in Southern Ireland which are mimicked across the UK and in particular the relentless reducing of prices being paid to farmers for their cattle across these islands. Consequently Anglesey beef producers are proposing to protest at Holyhead meeting lorries inbound with perceived Irish beef.

A spokesperson stated: “Many family farmers across these islands involved in beef production will be thinking who do we blame for our situation and for those in GB it is easy to blame Irish farmers for sending across cheap beef. In reality Irish beef farmers north and south are easier to push down in price due to lack of competition in the processing sector by the out of control handful of massive corporate Irish abattoirs single minded presence. They have become so powerful that they now virtually dominate beef prices in England, Scotland and Wales.

“NI Farm Groups have agreed that few could argue with the spec changes to be implemented in Southern Ireland, the vast majority of which should be implemented in Northern Ireland where applicable, however, go on to point out that the elephant in the room for all beef farmers across these islands still remains - farm gate beef prices. In the run up to the NI Beef Crisis Meeting southern Irish and Welsh protest outcomes or otherwise will be monitored and used to advantage on the night.”

Richard Halleron, News Letter/ Farming Life journalist, will chair the Crisis Meeting on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm in the Glenavon Hotel Cookstown. Everyone is invited to come along and be part of the decisions made in their interest.