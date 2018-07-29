All roads lead to Maghera for fayre

Maghera Agri Show and Country Fayre is being held this year on the new show field at 66 Tirkane Road, Maghera by kind permission of Mr George McKee.

The event will be much bigger this year with the introduction of horse, pony and sheep showing classes.

The Working Hunter horse classes have a total prize fund of £500, with additional classes for the schools and a revised schedule for the Home Produce and Horticultural sections. All vintage entries will be entered into a raffle, the prize fund being £150. This will take place at 3.30pm on show day.

There will be lots of activities for all the family including train rides, bouncy castle and slides, Falconry, Archery, Large Vintage Section for cars, tractors stationary engines etc, poteen making, home baking, spinning/weaving, blacksmiths display, cartwright/saddlery making display, farming themes from the 50’s and much more. Entertainment by Patterson Band from Cloughmills, music and dancing by Irish, Scottish and Hip-Hop groups. A number of musicians from Curragh Silver Band will be in attendance during the day.

A large number of indoor and outdoor stalls have entered. These include Arts & Crafts, Home Baking, Forging, Saddlery making, Floral art with demonstration and many more exciting exhibits.

Please come along and support what promises to be an educational and interesting day. Admission £5 per adult with accompanied children free. For further details please telephone 028 7954 9835.’