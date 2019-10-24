All roads lead to the Jim Baker Stadium for Moira Model Show 2019

All roads lead to the Jim Baker Stadium, Parkgate, Co Antrim on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 for the Moira Model Club Farm and Construction Diorama Show.

This will be the tenth anniversary show for the Moira Model Club and promises to be a very special one.

The Jim Baker Stadium is a family friendly and accessible venue with a large heated arena, a restaurant on the second floor with lift facilities.

It is only five minutes drive from Junction 5 (Templepatrick exit) of the M2 with free parking available onsite.

The venue is only 20 minutes from Belfast, so it is ideal for those who want to combine a visit to the show with a shopping trip.

The Moira Model Club Show is renowned for finely detailed displays and this year it has attracted a lot of interest with a record 45 displays with new displayers from across Ireland and the UK.

Moira Model Show is well renowned for its impressive farm and construction layouts both in size and in detail and is regarded as one of the UK and Ireland’s top model display shows. Visitors to the show will be amazed by the handcrafted scenes depicting farm and construction action in miniature.

The amazing 1:32 scale model of the Kane Trailers factory expertly built by John McCall has been updated and will be on display at the show.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase farm and construction models from a variety of model traders including Carpet Farmer who specialise in Britains and Siku models and AM Models who sell a selection of farm models and lorries.

A new trader at the show will be English based, RJN Classic Tractors who manufacture a range of limited edition 1/16th scale British tractor models.

Also present will be scale model builders including Gary Thompson model conversions, Perfect 32, Chris Irwin models and Model Farmer. There will be a couple of traders specialising in old Britains models so something to suit all tastes.

Visitors to the show will also have the opportunity to purchase items from Brushwood Toys who specialise in scale model farm buildings and diorama accessories.

Well renowned toy manufacturer Britains will also have a stand at the show, providing show goers an opportunity to hear about new releases and chat to them about suggestions for future products

FarmFLiX, who are well known for producing top quality online agricultural videos will be present at the show. They will be holding a “Loft Live” at the show with two special guests. There will be an audience question and answer session and an opportunity to meet and chat with the FarmFLiX team.

Proceeds of the show will go to Dementia NI.

Dementia NI is a membership organisation led by people with dementia who are developing empowerment groups across Northern Ireland, with support from staff and volunteers.

They aim to challenge the stigma of having a diagnosis by raising awareness about Dementia.

They also provide training, education and awareness to organisations and the public on how to live well with dementia and support people.

Please come along and support this very worthwhile charity.

For more info on the show please visit http://www.moiramodelclub.com or http://www.facebook.com/officialMoiraFarmConstructionModelClub.

For more information please contact 07782 184909.