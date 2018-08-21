All roads lead to Virginia Show

The 77th Virginia Show is just around the corner. As always, a great day is in store and this year’s show will take place on Wednesday, 22nd August.

There is prize money of over €40,000, a committee of over 200 and almost 500 classes. Credit must be given to the Chairperson and Secretary, Patrick and Mary Gaynor whose work is outstanding in preparation for the show.

The show committee demonstrate great dedication all the year round. Between cattle, horses, sheep, poultry, dogs, home industries, children’s classes to arts & crafts, there is something to suit everyone’s taste from National Finals to National Qualifiers. The prize list for this years’ show is also available online.

Virginia Show is renowned as being one of Ireland’s most impressive celebrations of farming, food and rural life. Last year, the show attracted approximately 15,000 people. It is here, that you will find livestock of the highest quality, food, drink and rural living events to suits all tastes. From 300 trade stands displaying homeware, garden equipment, fashion, artwork, jewellery and many more. Furthermore, a selection of live entertainment, artisan food producers, cookery demonstration, fashion shows, sheep shearing demonstrations and children’s entertainment will certainly grab your attention. The Food Hall has fine gifts, clothes and food. The Trade Mall has lots to see also, such as food, furnishing, clothes, and ceramics.

One of the highlights of the show is the €10,000 Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow Competition in Association with Glanbia Ingredients Ireland.

There are also numerous other cattle shows which take place, as well as sheep and horse.

Organisers would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all the sponsors. It is their generous sponsorship that makes the event such a success. Virginia Show is a well-known event which attracts visitors from throughout Ireland and the UK.