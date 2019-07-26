All set for 101st Clogher Valley Show

Preparations are well underway for the 101st Clogher Valley Show which is due to take place on the traditional date - the last Wednesday in July.

The show covers approximately 60 acres in the scenic Clogher Valley and is eagerly looked forward to by thousands. Organisers thank the owners of the fields for allowing the use of them.

Sponsors, Committee, Stewards and Guests at the Annual Sponsors & Press evening held in the Valley Hotel Fivemiletown

They are greatly indebted to the well established and new sponsors who have all given very generous contributions.

This popular event in the 2019 agricultural calendar is host to 14 championships with exhibitors from all over Ireland proudly presenting their livestock in the judging rings.

The Mid Ulster Council will once again support the show this year.

The Clogher Valley 101st Show Championships are as follows:

All Ireland Working Hunter Horse Championship & National Pony Society Finals with Mid Ulster Council'Back row John Chambers CVAS Steward Mrs. E. Waterson Sponsor, Michael Brown Mid Ulster Council, Tony Bell NPS Chairman, 'Next row Ciaran Cassidy CVAS StewardPat Kavanagh Killyhevlin Hotel Sponsor,Philip Montgomery CVAS Chief Steward, Joan Boyd Chief Steward, Marie Bell, NPS Secretary Kathryn McGirr Chief Steward'Next row Gail Boyd Chief Steward, Councilor Francis Burton, Mid Ulster Council, Councilor Sharon McAleer Mid Ulster Council, Mr. Martin Kearney Chairman Mid Ulster council and Michelle McElroy CVAS Steward.

£2,000 All Ireland Working Hunter Horse Championship

£1000 National Pony Society Pony Championships

£3,000 Bank of Ireland National Charolais Cattle Championship

£2,500 Northern Ireland/Linden Foods Aberdeen Angus Cattle Summer Championships

Ulster Bank - Limousin Classes. Ciaran Cassidy Ulster Bank Sponsor, Cormac McKervey Ulster Bank Sponsor, Marie Murphy Ulster Bank Sponsor, Nicholas Lowry, CVAS Chairman

£500 NI Blonde Calf Championship

£2,000 The NISA/Linden Foods Pedigree Beef Heifer Championship Final

£250 United Feeds Coloured Dairy Championship

£1,100 Soni Dairy Cow Championship

From left to right: Clogher Valley Credit Union - Beef Pairs Championship. Tom Cassidy, CVAS Steward, Harriso,n CVAS Chief Steward, Ruth Montgomery CVAS Secretary, Marion McKenna, Clogher Valley Credit Union Sponsor, Nicholas Lowr,y CVAS Chairman Edwin Boyd, CVAS Vice Chairman, Guy Kirkpatrick CVAS Chief Steward Dairy Section.

£500 Devenish Nutrition Maiden Dairy Heifer Championship

£250 Clogher Valley Credit Union “The Young Beef Heifer Championship”

£250 Clogher Valley Credit Union “The Beef Pairs Championship

£500 ISA/Clogher Valley /Danske Bank All Ireland Continental Sheep Championship

£500 Jimmy Johnston’s Bar, Augher - The British and Irish Native Sheep Championships

Cydectin - Zoetis Sheep Young Handlers Final

Aberdeen Angus Summer Championship - over 50 entries. Nicholas Lowry CVAS Chairman, John Blackburn NI AA Society, Benjamin Bingham Linden Foods Sponsor, Alan Morrison, AA Society Chairman Harrison Boyd CVAS Chief Steward

Irish Shows Association Qualifiers - (28):

€4,300 All Ireland Broodmare and Foal Team Championship – Iverk Show

€2,500 A. Browne Filly Foal All Ireland Championship

€2,000 Bantry Show 3 yr old Filly Championship

€2,500 Traditional Irish Sport Horse Foal All Ireland Championship

€3,000 Clarecastle Colt Foal All Ireland Championship

€2,000 Hannon’s Hotel, Irish Draught Yearling Filly Championship

€1,500 Horse Sport Ireland &Leitrim I. D. Mare & Foal Championship

ISA/Limerick Show Society RID 2 yr old Filly

€1,500 Bonniconlon Irish Draught 3 yr. old RID Mare Championship

€1000 Ballinasloe Irish Draught Colt Foal

€1,000 Irish Draught Filly Foal Championship

€4300 All Ireland Breeders Mare & Foal Championship

Ballinrobe All Ireland I D Mare & Foal Championship

€1,000 Ballinasloe Connemara 2 Year Old Filly Championship

€500 Gain Dog Food All Ireland Championship

€400 ISA/Beltra Show All Ireland Gun Dog Championship

€180 All Ireland Spaniel Dog Championship

€750 ISA/Magee All Ireland Traditional Handmade Craft Championship

€650 Fleetwood paints Amateur Painting Competition

€1275 All Ireland Domestic Arts Championship

€750 Castleblaney All Ireland Baking Championship

Odlums All Ireland Home Baking Championship

Easterlicious Cook of the year

€750 Moate Show Harvest Teatime Tray

The €900 Odlums All Ireland Home Baking Championship

All the lead sponsors have stayed on board with SONI and Bank of Ireland both increasing their monies. The show now has nine lead sponsors namely Mid Ulster Council, Donnelly Group, Glanbia, First Trust Bank, SONI, T. J. Booth, ABP, Bank of Ireland and DAERA.

New sponsors include The Farm Shop Fivemiletown, Aurivo Dairy Ingredients, Gouldings NI, Clarendon Agricare, Silawrap, S & M Products, Bonanza Calf Nutrition, Boehringer Ingelheim, Caltech, MSD Animal Health, Channele Animal Health, Mrs. Shelia O’Brien.

The now well established ‘Champion of Champions’ in memory of the late Mr Willie Wilson who was long associated with the show and was unique in his experience of commentating. Mrs Maeve and Miss Heidi Wilson have presented a trophy for the Champion of Champions from the relevant classes to include pedigree, dairy and commercial cattle.

There is also a prize fund of £500 sponsored by the Donnelly Group, Dungannon for the overall pedigree champion animal.

A Vintage Vehicle Display for vehicles pre1979 has been established and is now in its seventeenth year with entries increasing every year.

The very popular Family Dog Show is now being held at the earlier time of 12 o’clock (location at the back of the school) with entries taken from 11am.

This year for the first time the organisers are introducing “The most appropriately Dressed Gentleman”.

This is in addition to the ”Most appropriately Dressed Lady” which has been running for a long number of years.

Mrs. Charlotte Boyd, Magee 1866, has sponsored vouchers for this competition and would encourage all ladies and gentlemen to take part.

Again the show will have renowned judges from Scotland and England, also from the North and South of Ireland will be there to judge all the various sections.

Clogher Valley Show are delighted that Glanbia together with DAERA are again sponsoring the very popular Food Hall which was a huge success in year 2018 and is now full to capacity. It will be opened on Tuesday, 30th July at 7pm by Mr Victor Chestnutt, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The well known Chef Adrian will be in attendance. His expertise and easy manner should be a great attraction.

On show day there will be a Junior and Senior Cook Off Competition running alongside Chef Adrian who will have ongoing cookery demonstrations during show day.

There will as usual be a wide selection of products available for sampling and for sale in the Food Hall, from specialist meats to delicious cakes and jams, cheese and fresh fruit and vegetables.

This year organisers have updated the website and are encouraging exhibitors to enter on-line, this is now the third year and has been very successful. The show committee are continuing with e ticketing which is also in its third year and sales are growing each year.

Trade exhibitors sell a wide range of merchandise so spectators from the farming community can view the most up-to-date machinery, cars and products and avail of special show-day offers. There are special awards for Best Trade Stands, most attractive in Food Hall and most outstanding in craft marquee.

Traffic diversions will be in operation on Show morning to facilitate the free flow of traffic and details will be published in the local press at a later date.

As Clogher Valley Show is an enjoyable day out for all the family there will be ongoing entertainment as well as other amusements and side shows for children.