All set for Irish Hackney Horse Society Annual Show 2019

The Irish Hackney Horse Society are pleased to announce that our annual show will be held on Saturday, May 11, starting at 11am, at Eaton Park, 209 Raceview Road, Ballymena, Co. Antrim, BT42 4HU.

The Irish Hackney Horse Socihas announced that its annual show will be affiliated with the Hackney Horse Society with qualifier for the Hackney Horse Society’s Hackney Horse and pony of the year.

A spokesperson commented: “We are delighted Mrs Linzi Walsh has agreed to Judge, our Annual Show. Linzi is well known in Hackney circles both as an exhibitor and as a judge.”

In addition to the qualifiers for the Open Hackney Pony In-Harness and Open Hackney Horse In-Harness.We are happy to announce the following classes:

Hackney In-Hand; Welsh In-Hand; Rare or Endangered Bred In Hand; Traditional Cobs Mare and Gelding; Traditional Cobs Stallion; Miniature Horse upto 34”, 1 and 2 year old; Miniature Horse upto 34”, 3 year old colt and filly; Miniature Horse upto 34”, Stallion 4 year plus; Miniature Horse upto 34”, Mare 4 years plus; Miniature Horse upto 34”, Best Turned out Exhibit and Exhibitor; Colt; Stallion; Novice Hackney Pony In Harness; Novice Hackney Horse In Harness; Exercise Vehicle any height; Road Cart any height; Private Drive any height to a suitable traditional type vehicle; Light Trade; Country Turnout; Lady Whip.

A spokesperson added: “All classes at the Irish Hackney Horse Society’s annual show will be open to both members and non-members. The qualifying classes will be run under the rules of the Hackney Horse Society, and will provide exhibitors with a fantastic opportunity to get their showing season started at one of the best show venues on the Irish driving show circuit.”

Entries will be £10 per class and taken on the field, prize money for all classes.