All set for sixth Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre

Ulster Farmers’ Union president, Ivor Ferguson, says that the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre 2019 is set to be an extremely successful event.

The UFU are delighted to be part of the celebrations promoting local ‘home grown’ produce.

The fayre, now in its sixth year, is back with an action-packed programme on Saturday, October 26. The fayre is set in the beautiful historic village of Richhill, in the heart of the orchard county. Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre is a mix of family fun and as the end of harvest is upon us, the fayre offers the chance to relax and celebrate the end of a hard year’s labour before the next one begins.

Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre provides the opportunity to sample the pleasures of the agri-food industry, bringing together members of the public and the farming community to celebrate all aspects of the local apple industry. The UFU will be present on October 26 from 10am-5pm at the Square, Richhill, to speak to members of the public and join in on the celebrations.

The line-up for the fayre boasts an action-packed programme of activities and attractions for all age ranges and there is no admission fee. There are a number of events taking place from Wednesday, October 23 in the village.

Mr Ferguson said: “Consumers are keen to know where their food comes from. The Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre is a great opportunity for members of the public to meet growers and gain an understanding of how the award-winning Armagh bramley apple makes its journey from the orchard to the supermarket shelf.”

This year the festival is celebrating ‘homegrown’, and with over 30 food and drink stalls serving the finest artisan food produce, live cookery demonstrations with chefs Mervyn Steenson from Groucho’s and John Whyte from the Armagh City Hotel alongside the WI, there will be delicious samples up for grabs.

“From live entertainment at the bandstand, tug o’ war to a WI cook off competition, this will add something different to this year’s fayre,” said Mr Ferguson.