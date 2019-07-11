All set for the 152nd Castlewellan Show

The 152nd Castlewellan Show will be held on July 13 in The Forest Park, Castlewellan.

Organisers have assembled an impressive line up of competitions and attractions, including the Northern Ireland Shows Association sheep final sponsored by Danske Bank.

The sheep section at the show has received an impressive 850 entries, while the cattle section has 350 including entries for the Hereford Cattle Society national show.

The poultry section is flying with over 600 entries featuring the Swedish Flower breed for the first time. The horse section is as strong as ever. Mossvale Riding club are running the showjumping which competitors can enter on the day.

The show organisers also have pygmy goats and a Goat two day milking competition. The home industries and schools section is bursting with entries including over 1,800 school handwriting and craft pieces.

The Craft & Fine Food marquees are very popular and prove to be a big attraction each year with visitors enjoying the very best of local food and crafts.

Mayobridge model farm display have a marquee bursting with replica farms built by young people and maybe not so young people. County Down Young Farmers will be out in force again for tractor driving, tug-o-war and a selection of the club scrapbooks will be on display showing all the YFC has to offer to young people from rural and urban communities. YFC members can enter the show for half price admission with a valid YFCU members card.

This year Castlewellan Show will be hosting a jiving competition and demonstration for the first time. This, of course, will join the long-standing attractions including the amazing Grasslads miniature farm contractors, Northern Ireland Stick Carvers Club, Fleeces & Spinners, Seaforde Vintage Club, hand made butter by the award-winning Abernethy Butter & The Krazi Baker.

The popular Save the Children Vintage Tea Room will once again be providing an afternoon tea complete with Teacups and saucers with scones and jam and fancy treats.

A spokesperson said: “There really is something for everyone at our show, cattle, horses, pigs, poultry, craft, vintage tea, goats, home industries and vintage machinery to name but a few.

“Our 2019 headline sponsors are EDA Media & Newry, Mourne & Down District council who have both continued for many years to be very generous to the show.

“Thank you again to all the companies and individuals who generously support our show whether in sponsorship or in kind, without you it really couldn’t happen.”

Note there is a revised exit map, please follow signs from your sections to ensure smooth traffic management.

Show Jumping is enter on the day - only the rider and groom gain admission. Any other passengers in the vehicle over 16 must pay admission to the show, which is adults £10 with Children under 16 gaining free entry.

Further information is available on the show website www.castlewellanshow.com and Facebook page.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming everyone to this year’s show for a fabulous family fun day out.