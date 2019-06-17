All systems go for online entry at Omagh Show

It’s all systems go as the build-up to this year’s Omagh Show began in earnest with the official launch in the Silverbirch Hotel last week.

The annual agricultural extravaganza takes place on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 at the Drumquin Road showgrounds and last Wednesday evening’s launch coincided perfectly with the completion of the show’s new website www.tyronefarmingsociety.co.uk.

Entries for this year’s show can be made online and going forward secretary Edwin Cartwright hopes the new facility will make life easier for all concerned.

“The message is we are open for business with our online entry on the new website,” he said.

“This facility will make it easier for the exhibitors and from our own point of view do away with some of the paper work. We have only been up and running a few days and already it’s being widely used.”

Wednesday’s launch attracted a bumper crowd of sponsors, officials and dignitaries, among them UFU vice-president David Brown and chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Siobhan Currie.

After thanking sponsors and all those involved in making the show the success that it is Tyrone Farming Society chairman, Thomas Harkin paid tribute to Mr Cartwright who is standing down after 15 years at the helm later this year.

“To say he will be difficult to replace would certainly be an understatement,” said the chairman.

“I have found him one of the most honest, hard-working and pleasant characters I have ever met. He has certainly gone beyond the call of duty for this society on many occasions.

“In all my years working with him we have never had a cross word - and that is some achievement given the stress levels on show day! I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

A new cup was presented on the night by the Orr family, in memory of former office administrator Daphne, who sadly passed away in March of last year.