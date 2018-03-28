All the ingredients for a tasty career at Loughry

This month saw another successful Agri-Food Careers Fair at CAFRE, Loughry Campus.

Thirty companies from all over Ireland were represented, covering the entire Agri-Food Supply Chain, a testimony to CAFRE’s excellent and well established links with the industry.

Food students learnt about the exciting range of job roles available to them in the sector and discussed potential graduate and placement opportunities.

Placement is a key feature of all of Loughry’s food programmes including the National Diplomas in Food Technology and Food Nutrition and Health. These two year courses are a practical alternative to A levels. When on placement students apply the knowledge from their time in Loughry’s classrooms, laboratories and food processing facilities whilst honing the skills that will help them become managers in the future.

Loughry offers a range of post GCSE and post A-level courses from the National Diplomas, through to foundation and honours degrees - ideal for anyone interested in a tasty career in the food industry.

