All the prices from the rings at Ballymena

Another great entry of 320 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a sharp trade. Beef cows sold to 184p for 650kg at £1196, Fr cows to 118p for 680kg at £802, beef heifers to 209p for 510kg at £1065, beef bullocks to 211p for 650kg at £1371 and 600kg at £1266. Fr bullocks sold to 158p for 610kg at £963.

Beef cows sold to: C McGuckin, Maghera Lim 650kg £1196 (184), A Dobbs, Carrick Sim 660kg £1128 (171), WJ Marshall, Ahoghill Lim 810kg £1377 (170), J Petticrew, Cairncastle BB 660kg £1095 (166), Nicholas Corr, Dungannon Hol 710kg £1164 (164), local farmer Lim 720kg £1159 (161), Wm Smyth, Limavady St 600kg £948 (158), Mrs Hazel McConkey, Antrim Lim 520kg £800 (154), S & W Robinson, Glenarm BB 800kg £1224 (153), local farmer Lim 720kg £1072 (149), Lim 680kg £1013 (149), Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten Lim 700kg £1043 (149), F McNeilly, Glarryford Lim 650kg 962 (148), E Drummond, Ballynure Here 730kg £1080 (148), W Thompson, Crumlin Lim 530kg £768 (145), Alexander Ross, Newtownards BB 640kg £908 (142), Wm Smyth, Limavady Sim 570kg £809 (142), D McGarel, Glenarm BB 600kg £840 (140), Colm McDonnell, Armoy Sim 910kg £1264 (139), W & G Hanna, Ballymoney Char 620kg £861 (139), Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten BB 700kg £973 (139), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy BB 720kg £1000 (139), D McGarel, Glenarm BB 600kg £834 (139), Alexander Ross Lim 660kg £910 (138).

Friesian cows sold to: Nicholas Corr, Dungannon 710kg £1164 (164), W & Mrs HJ Nicholl, Ahoghill 440kg £558 (127), A Connolly, Portglenone 680kg £802 (118), MT Boyd, Kilwaughter 790kg £924 (117), G Rowney, Ballynure 580kg £672 (116), W Patterson, Ballyclare 680kg £788 (116), Paul Smyth, Broughshane 620kg £713 (115), BE Montgomery, Ballymena 630kg £724 (115), AT Lowry, Loughgiel 710kg £809 (114), A Bell, Nutts Corner 630kg £718 (114), SJ & RJ McLean, Straid 710kg £795 (112), AT Lowry, Loughgiel 620kg £688 (111), A Connolly, Portglenone 680kg £754 (111), B Alexander, Ahoghill 640kg £704 (110), H Geddis, Lurgan 640kg £704 (110), SJ & RJ McLean, Straid 750kg £817 (109), MD Boyd, Kilwaughter 720kg £777 (108), CK & R McCullough, Ballymena 530kg £572 (108), AT Lowry, Loughgiel 680kg £727 (107), W Patterson, Ballyclare 700kg £749 (107), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 760kg £805 (106), Brian McConnell, Doagh 610kg £646 (106), W Patterson, Ballyclare 640kg £678 (106), Denis Boyd, Straid 680kg £720 (106).

Beef heifers sold to: WH Harkness, Crumlin Lim 510kg £1065 (209), Alastair Dale, Ballymena Char 590kg £1203 (204), P & S Kelly, Kells BB 590kg £1197 (203), WH Harkness, Crumlin Lim 500kg £985 (197), Lim 480kg £945 (197), J Kelly, Ballynahinch Char 650kg £1280 (197), David Donnan, Donaghadee Lim 560kg £1097 (196), Oliver Duffin, Cargan Lim 620kg £1215 (196), David Donnan Lim 480kg £936 (195), Alastair Dale Char 620kg £1202 (194), Frank McVey, Moneymore Char 620kg £1202 (194), David Donnan Lim 510kg £989 (194), WH Harkness, Crumlin Blonde 520kg £1003 (193), J Kelly, Ballynahinch Char 610kg £1177 (193), Sam McNabney, Clough AA 580kg £1107 (191), WH Harkness, Crumlin Lim 500kg £950 (190), Oliver Duffin, Cargan Lim 530kg £1007 (190), R McIntyre, Glarryford Char 630kg £1178 (187), S Morrison, Liscolman Sim 630kg £1171 (186), B Smyth, Randalstown Char 570kg £1060 (186), WH Harkness Lim 490kg £911 (186), R McIntyre, Glarryford Char 630kg £1165 (185), David Donnan Lim 520kg £962 (185), Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown Char 620kg £1140 (184).

Beef bullocks sold to: N & I Parker, Crumlin Char 650kg £1371 (211), Sam McNabney, Clough AA 600kg £1266 (211), J Kelly, Ballynahinch Char 710kg £1469 (207), N & I Parker Char 690kg £1414 (205), F McElhone, Moneymore Lim 670kg £1366 (204), N & I Parker Blonde 670kg £1360 (203), F McElhone Char 730kg £1481 (203), J White, Antrim BRB 740kg £1487 (201), F McElhone Lim 700kg £1407 (201), J & J Rea, Kilwaughter Char 620kg £1233 (199), J White, Antrim Lim 670kg £1326 (198), S Morrison, Liscolman Sim 630kg £1234 (196), C Millar, Kilrea AA 440kg £858 (195), N & I Parker, Crumlin Char 730kg £1416 (194), Char 740kg £1435 (194), J Kelly, Ballynahinch Char 780kg £1513 (194), F McElhone, Moneymore Lim 670kg £1299 (194), N & I Parker Char 780kg £1505 (193), J White Char 780kg £1505 (193), F McElhone Lim 770kg £1486 (193), C Millar, Kilrea AA 480kg £921 (192), N & I Parker Char 710kg £1363 (192), Sam McNabney Lim 660kg £1254 (190), R Thompson, Mosside Char 790kg £1485 (188).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Sam McNabney, Clough 610kg £963 (158), H Simms, Carrick 600kg £888 (148).

A small entry of dairy stock sold to £1500 for a calved heifer from Alan McNair, Ballyclare.

Ruling prices: Alan McNair £1500, RJ & JA Wright, Stoneyford £1400, Wm Rea, Crumlin SH £1320, J McCann, Lurgan £1300, J Mackey, Ballynure £1300, T & J Mackey, Ballynure £1300, W McConkey, Cookstown £1300, T Campbell, Rasharkin £1160.

A good entry of 26 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £1900 for a Char cow with bull calf.

Ruling prices: Clive Richardson, Maguiresbridge Char cow & bull calf £1900, Matthews Bros, Glenarm Lim cow & hfr calf £1780, Fred Lennox, Castledawson Here cow & bull calf £1700, Clive Richardson Char cow £1550, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Char cow & hfr calf £1520, Matthews Bros, Glenarm Lim cow & hfr calf £1500, Fred Lennox Sal cow & hfr calf £1500, Sal cow & hfr calf £1380, Sal cow & hfr calf £1380, Sal cow & bull calf £1350, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Sim cow & hfr calf £1340, Fred Lennox Sal cow & hfr calf £1250, D Logan, Randalstown BB cow £1250, Fred Lennox Sal cow & bull calf £1220, Fred Lennox Sal cow & hfr calf £1200, Sal cow £1190.

176 calves in ring three sold well to £535 for a strong Lim bull, strong heifer calves to £410 for a Stabiliser.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Harry Park, Ballymena Lim £535, D Bill, Templepatrick AA £420, Martin McKillop, Loughgiel BB £405, SH & ES Hall, Ballyclare (2) AA £400, G Connon, Aldergrove A £395, N & J Coleman, Doagh Char £385, G Connon, Aldergrove AA £380, M Scott, Carryduff AA £375, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Lim £370, H & L Wilson, Larne Char £370, J & J Huey, Armoy Lim £370, D Bill, Templepatrick AA £365, J & J Huey, Armoy BB £365, BB £360, G Connon, Aldergrove Here £360, P McCann, Cookstown Lim £350, W Moore, Templepatrick Sim £340, SH & ES Hall Lim £340, J Smith, Templepatrick Lim £340, G Porter, Nutts Corner Lim £330, MT Boyd, Kilwaughter Lim £325, I Montgomery, Glenwherry SHB £320, Ian Henry, Cookstown Lim £320.

Heifer calves sold to: Richard Millar, Ballymena St £410, D Bill, Templepatrick AA £380, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Char £350, Andy Spence, Nutts Corner BB £330, SH & ES Hall, Ballyclare (2) AA £330, Andy Spence Lim £325, Hannah Hall, Newtownabbey Lim £325, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Char £320, SH & ES Hall Lim £320, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Lim £320, J & J Huey, Armoy Lim £320, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Lim £315, J & J Huey BB £310, SH & ES Hall BB £310, H & L Wilson, Larne Char £305, J & J Huey Lim £305, Lim £300, W Moore, Templepatrick Sim £300, P McCann, Cookstown Lim £300, N & J Coleman, Doagh BB £295, F Allen, Randalstown (2) Here £285, Lelitia Glass, Ballymena St £280.

Friesian bull calves sold to: RJ McDowell, Gleno £285, AM Crawford, Ballynure (4) £170, G Connon, Aldergrove £165, AM Crawford (3) £165, (5) £160, G Connon £145, AM Crawford (3) £130, £125, (2) £120, £110, Alastair McBurney, Clough (2) £105.

A smaller entry of 140 weanlings resulted in terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £550 over for a Lim 330kg at £880 offered by TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner. Heifers sold to £530 over for a BAQ 400kg at £530 presented by McCabe Bros, Downpatrick.

Bulls 0-300kgs: R McAuley, Ballyclare (2) Char 250kg £670 (268), McCabe Bros, Downpatrick Blonde 280kg £740 (264), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 300kg £745 (248), Wm Bonnes, Randalstown Char 290kg £700 (241), R McAuley, Ballyclare Char 290kg £695 (239).

301-350kgs: TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Lim 330kg £880 (266), Char 330kg £870 (263), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Char 320kg £840 (262), JH Fraser, Belfast Char 310kg £790 (254), John McCabe Char 340kg £850 (250), Lim 320kg £790 (246), local farmer Char 310kg £730 (235), JH Fraser Char 350kg £820 (234), John McCabe Char 350kg £820 (234), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 330kg £770 (233), TJ McLornan Lim 350kg £790 (225), Catherine McQuitty, Clough Char 350kg £790 (225), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 340kg £750 (220), JH Fraser Sal 350kg £750 (214), C Hilton Here 310kg £650 (209), J McCarroll, Ballymena Here 310kg £640 (206).

351kg and over: John McCabe, Nutts Corner Char 360kg £875 (243), JH Fraser, Belfast Char 370kg £880 (237), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Char 370kg £870 (235), John McCabe Char 370kg £860 (232), McCabe Bros, Downpatrick Blonde 410kg £940 (229), Blonde 360kg £815 (226), Blonde 430kg £925 (215), D Davidson, Ballymena Char 420kg £900 (214), McCabe Bros Blonde 430kg £920 (214), Rbt Bell, Nutts Corner Char 400kg £855 (213), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 430kg £915 (212), R Alexander, B’shane (2) Sal 400kg £850 (212), McCabe Bros Blonde 410kg £865 (211), George Quinn Lim 450kg £945 (210), Lim 430kg £900 (209).

Heifers 0-300kgs: Local farmer Lim 260kg £685 (263), Lim 300kg £765 (255), McCabe Bros, Downpatrick Blonde 300kg £690 (230), Sidney Rea, Ballyclare Sim 300kg £680 (226).

301-350kgs: McCabe Bros, Downpatrick Blonde 310kg £720 (232), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Lim 350kg £800 (228), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Char 340kg £760 (223), TJ McLornan Lim 350kg £755 (215), JH Fraser, Belfast Char 340kg £730 (214), TJ McLornan Lim 350kg £730 (208), JH Fraser Char 340kg £695 (204), local farmer BB 340kg £680 (200), J McCarroll, Ballymena AA 340kg £670 (197), WHS McCrory, Glenarm Char 340kg £670 (197), J McCarroll Lim 330kg £635 (192).

351kg and over: McCabe Bros, Downpatrick Blonde 400kg £930 (232.50), Simon Loughery, Limavady Lim 410kg £915 (223), McCabe Bros Blonde 370kg £810 (218), Simon Loughery Lim 420kg £915 (217), JH Fraser, Belfast Char 370kg £805 (217), Simon Loughery Lim 440kg £950 (215), Ivor Hyndman, Maghera Lim 420kg £905 (215), TJ McLornan Lim 360kg £770 (213), Simon Loughery Lim 410kg £870 (212), McCabe Bros Blonde 360kg £760 (211), Blonde 430kg £900 (209), Ivor Hyndman Lim 440kg £915 (208), McCabe Bros Blonde 370kg £760 (205), Sidney Rea Char 370kg £745 (201), WHS McCrory, Glenarm Char 490kg £965 (196), W McQuitty, Clough Char 390kg £765 (196).

Despite Brexit worries the first of the annual breeding sheep sales at Ballymena attracted a much better trade than anticipated with prices and averages up across both sections.

Hoggets sold to a high top of £260 per head and averaged £157 per head returning an increase of £10 per head on last year while ewe lambs sold to £170 per head and returned an average of £97 per head, up £5 on 2018. Prior to the sale a show of Suffolk Cheviot hoggets was judged by Raymond Poots and the leading prices, show winning positions and averages in each section were as follows:

Hoggets: Diane Gibson N’abbey 10 SXC at £260 (1st), M Breen Tempo 12 SXC at £220 (2nd), T Paul 11 Tex X at £210, D Gibson 10 SXC at £210, C McKernan Derrykeighan 12 Tex X at £205, M Breen 12 SXC at £200, I McCluggage 12 SXC at£200 (3rd), M Breen 12 SXC at £195, P Donnelly 10 SXC at £195, D Knox 12 SXC at £190, 12 SXC at £190, D Gibson 10 SXC at £190, M Breen 12 SXC at £185, W Blackburn Clogher 14 SXC at £185, 12 SXC at £185, D Gibson 10 SXC at£185, 10 SXC at £185, 10 SXC at £185, 10 SXC at £180, 10 SXC at £180, P Donnelly 10 SXC at £180 (4th). (Averages – 2094 ave £157 – M Breen 66 at £193.18, D Gibson 162 at £178.87, I McCluggage 70 at £171.48, P Donnelly 115 at £168, C McKernan 85 at £164.82, D Knox 163 at £163.23). Ewe Lambs – L Anderson Kilwaughter 11 SXC at £170, 12 SXC at £155, C Gregg Glarryford 5 Tex X at £137, R Workman Kilwaughter 12 SXC at £132, T A Rodgers Broughshane 14 SXC at £131, J Lamont Kells 14 SXC £ 130, TA Rodgers 15 SXC at £124, A McFarlane Dungiven 3 Tex X £116, H&M Gingles Larne 12 Chev at £114, TA Rodgers 15 SXC at £113 (Averages – 547 ave £97.40 – TA Rodgers 70 at £113.67, A McFarlane 180 at £90).

Just under 2000 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a terrific trade. Breeders sold to £152, ewe lambs to £95, store lambs to £77.

Leading prices as follows:

Breeders sold to: A Hargan, Claudy 10 Suff £152, M Fulton, Ballymena 12 Mule £149, Gordon Wilson, Kilrea 10 Suff £138, M Fulton 10 Mule £136, Brian Thompson, Lisburn 2 Suff £136, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry 11 Suff £135, 10 Suff £134, Brian Thompson, Lisburn 10 Char £132, AS Pearson, Newtownards 10 Tex £131, Gordon Wilson 10 Suff £131, D Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Mule £130, A Hamilton, 8 Mule £130, D Conway, Garvagh £129, AS Pearson 10 Tex £128, 10 Tex £127.

Ewe lambs sold to: Alex Knox, Broughshane 12 Tex £95, Brian Thompson, Lisburn 4 Mule £85.

Store lambs sold to: AS Pearson, Newtownards 1 Tex £77, R Wallace, Carrick 2 Ham £75, AV Magill, Carnlough 30 Suff £73, D Hamilton, Glenarm 46 Tex £71, K Kidd, B’shane 35 Tex £71, AV Magill, 63 Suff £70.50, Parkmore farms, Ballymena 60 Tex £70.50, J O’Kane 41 Mule £70.50, G Loughery 5 Tex £70.50, T Paul, Kilrea 9 Tex £70, S & W Robinson, Glenarm 72 Suff £70, R Wallace, Carrick 1 Ham £70, J Stewart, Nutts Corner 10 Char £70, Trevor Blair, Gleno 14 CB £70, Cecil Warwick 27 Tex £70, Mick McKillop, Cushendall 50 Suff £69.50.

An entry of 82 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharp trade. Bullocks sold to £550 over for an AA 650kg at £1200 presented by B Richmond, Cloughmills. Heifers sold to £560 over for a Lim 580kg at £1140 also from B Richmond.

Bullocks sold to: James H Brown, Kells Lim 410kg £940 (229), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Sim 460kg £975 (212), Char 460kg £970 (210), Char 380kg £800 (210), Char 470kg £970 (206), Char 410kg £835 (203), Char 420kg £850 (202), A Scott, Glarryford Char 470kg £950 (202), Char 460kg £920 (200), Char 470kg £900 (191), Paul Brankin Sim 440kg £830 (188), W Moore, Templepatrick Sim 550kg £1020 (185), B Richmond, Cloughmills AA 650kg £1200 (184), T McNabney, Broughshane Char 420kg £775 (184), Mervyn Crawford, Randalstown Here 600kg £1100 (183), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Lim 600kg £1100 (183).

Heifers sold to: MJ Currie, Newtownabbey Char 340kg £735 (216), James Graham, Crumlin Lim 410kg £865 (211), Lim 430kg £885 (205), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Char 430kg £875 (203), James McLoughlin, Unshinagh Char 470kg £930 (197), B Richmond, Cloughmills Lim 580kg £1140 (196), James Graham, Crumlin Lim 480kg £940 (195), Lim 470kg £915 (194), Lim 430kg £830 (193), James McLoughlin Char 540kg £1030 (190), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Char 440kg £835 (189), A Scott, Templepatrick AA 530kg £1000 (188), T McNabney, Broughshane Char 320kg £600 (187), MJ Currie, Lim 300kg £560 (186), B McAdam, Doagh (2) Lim 410kg £765 (186).

An entry of 2220 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Fat lambs sold to 380p per kg for a BFL 15kg at £57, and a top per head of £85 for a pen of 25.5kg Char. Fat ewes to £138.

Top prices per kg: D Ward, Glenarm 1 BFL 15kg £57 (380), WJ Shaw, Cloughmills 1 Bel 22kg £83 (377), JA Carten, Limavady 7 Bel 21.5kg £81 (376), 9 Bel 20.5kg £75 (365), local farmer 1 Char 18kg £65 (361), Frank O’Hara, Ballymena 17 Tex 21.5kg £77.50 (360), Jonathan Fenton, Glarryford 8 Tex 21kg £75.50 (359), Bryan Gardiner, Ballymena 11 Tex 21kg £75.50 (359), Robert Hood, Broughshane 14 Suff 21kg £75.50 (359), N Milliken, Ballymoney 4 Dor 19.5kg £70 (359), local farmer 3 Tex 20.5kg £73.50 (358), TA Fenton, Rasharkin 11 Char 21.5kg £77 (358), Michael Kearney, Ballymoney 24 Tex 22.5kg £80.5 (357), R McKnight, Ballymoney 14 Tex 21kg £75 (357), C Donnelly, Rathkenny 14 Tex 21kg £75 (357), L Lyons, 9 Tex 21kg £75 (357).

Top prices per head: Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 6 Char 25.5kg £85, James Houston, Randalstown 3 Char 28kg £85, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 25 Suff 26.5kg £85, Mervyn Crawford, Randalstown 4 Char 25kg £85, E Clyde, Muckamore 4 Tex 25.5kg £85, Samuel Graham, Toomebridge 1 Tex 25kg £85, I Barkley, Dunloy 2 Tex 26kg £85, B Gingles, Larne 21 Tex 24.5kg £85, Wm Marshall, Portglenone 4 Tex 25.5kg £85, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 52 Char 24.5kg £84.50, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 6 Tex 25kg £84.50, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 22 Tex 26kg £84, Simpson & Calvin, Ballymoney 2 Tex 28kg £84, TA Rodgers, Broughshane 49 Suff 25kg £84, James McCaughan, Armoy 30 Tex 24.5kg £84, Tom McBride, Toomebridge 54 Tex 24.5kg £84.

Fat ewes (530)

1st Quality

Tex - £75-£105

Suff - £70-£97

CB - £65-£95

BF - £50-£79