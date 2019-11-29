Allen brothers score 1-2 in Belgian Grand Prix

Wexford brothers Harry and Bertram Allen recorded an Irish 1-2 in Sunday’s two-star Grand Prix at Lier in Belgium, with Harry beating his older brother Bertram to top spot by just three hundredths of a second.

Eighteen-year-old Harry (pictured) partnered Izzy By Picobello to the fastest clear in an eight-horse jump-off, stopping the clock in 35.25 seconds.

His sibling Bertram was riding Go To Fortuna and crossed the line in 35.28 to take runner-up spot ahead of Belgium’s Gilles Thomas in third.

Meanwhile, Irish Dressage rider Anna Merveldt and the 10-year-old gelding Esporim have taken fifth place in the Grand Prix Special at the four-star show German show in Munich.

Merveldt recorded a score of 68.872% to match the fifth place finish she recorded in Friday’s Grand Prix at the same venue.

Victory in the Grand Prix Special went to Britain’s Emma Hindle and Romy del Sol on a score of 72.447% ahead of German runner-up Frederic Wandres with Westminster (72.170%).