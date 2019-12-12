Alltech and Keenan Systems to join forces

Alltech and Keenan Systems will, again, be joining forces at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

The complimentary messages which the two businesses will be communicating at the event are those of ensuring that the best ration mix is achieved on-farm and the superior performance that will be obtained from organic minerals when it comes to driving fertility, production and improved health within all dairy herds.

Alltech’s current mineral campaign is themed: ‘Minerals that go to work, not too waste.’

It has been known for years that trace minerals such as copper, zinc, manganese and selenium play a crucial role in boosting all animals’ immune system. This, in turn, improves their ability to fight off disease. Trace minerals are also involved in every metabolic pathway, which means that, from a dairy cow’s perspective, they are intimately involved in all aspects of production and fertility.

For example selenium plays a key role in determining milk Somatic Cell Count levels and also plays a key role in determining a cow’s ability to ward off uterine infections post calving, while copper can have a direct bearing on a cow’s predisposition to E Coli infections in the udder.

Alltech’s Richard Dudgeon takes up the story:“Recent years have been marked by the development of trace mineral bioplexes by Alltech. In the bioplex form the trace elements are bound organically to amino acids and peptides and are, therefore, presented to the animal in the same way that they are found in their natural organic state in forages. This means the trace minerals may be absorbed more efficiently by the animal than is the case with inorganic minerals, and are more available at the target tissues.

“This approach opens up the possibility of feeding dairy cows smaller quantities of these much more biologically active trace mineral sources. The end result is improved cow performance and much lower levels of copper, zinc, manganese and selenium being excreted from the animal. In other words it’s a win:win scenario.”

But does the bioplex approach to trace mineral nutrition actually work in practice? On-farm experience with milk producers in Northern Ireland confirms that it does

Richard Dudgeon again: “Extensive research work, including trials carried out at Harper Adams University College, has confirmed the animal health and fertility benefits to be accrued from the inclusion of bioplexes in dairy cow diets. Offering the bioplex package in this way has resulted in a 10% improvement in the zinc status of cows and a massive 51% increase in Selenium status. Considering the effect that these minerals have on the animal’s immune function and the ability to fight infections, these are important improvements.

“The bioplex mineral package contains bioplex copper, zinc and manganese while selenium is included in the form of Sel-Plex.”

Ray and Bradley Moffett milk 80 cows close to Banbridge in Co Down. A recent investment in a new milking parlour and cubicle house has facilitated the move to a three-times-a-day milking regime. The acquisition of a Keenan Systems’ feeder is allowing them to make best use of the forages and straights available on the farm.

“Milk yields have increased by an average of 2L per cow per day since the arrival of the feeder wagon,” Bradley confirmed.

The father and son team are also keen to endorse the bioplex approach to mineral nutrition.

“We switched to bioplexes last September,” Bradley explained. “We opted for a total replacement approach from the get-go. The results achieved since then have been extremely positive. In the first instance, fresh calvers are demonstrating stronger heats. We are also able to get cows back into calf much earlier. This is particularly important for us as we sell a lot of young cows throughout the year.

“The last year has also seen us using a lot more AI on the cows. Thanks to the fact that it is so much easier to identify cows in standing heat, the conception rates achieved have been extremely encouraging.”

He continued: “Where the bioplex minerals are concerned, I see it in health, I see it in fertility and I see it in the bulk tank.

"We have cows back in calf at 60-70 days consistent. It's just unreal fertility. We're on Alltech's full organic minerals, and I won't come off it. It's just unreal fertility"