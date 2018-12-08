Alltech appoints InTouch feeding specialist

Aislinn Campbell is the new InTouch feeding specialist for Northern Ireland. InTouch feeding specialists are committed to working with farmers to ensure all herd management goals are achieved efficiently year-round.

Information gathered from on-farm services — such as body condition scoring, grassland measuring, diet formulation and forage analysis — is utilised by the feeding specialists to monitor animal performance and make proactive solutions to maximise herd productivity.

With a background in family farming in County Fermanagh, Aislinn has always had a keen interest in the agricultural industry, which led her to pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Queen’s University, Belfast. During her studies, Aislinn gained in-depth insights into the broader agriculture sector and the various trends and challenges it faces.

Upon graduation, to further her knowledge of global agriculture, Aislinn travelled to New Zealand to spend a year working in the agricultural sector there. In New Zealand, Aislinn was exposed to a wide range of different farming systems and ways of thinking about farm efficiency and profitability. She looks forward to incorporating many of these key learnings in her role of supporting dairy and beef farmers in Northern Ireland.

Upon returning from New Zealand two years ago, Aislinn began working in the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland. In this role, working with and supporting farmers daily, Aislinn developed a great understanding of the livestock sector in this region while also building relationships with stakeholders in the wider agricultural supply chain. These skills will be invaluable to Aislinn as she furthers her career at Alltech and continues to assist farmers by continually building up a strong InTouch nutrition service.

Aislinn will be at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair at the Alltech and KEENAN stand, number L23 in the Logan Hall.