Alltech Ireland launch Run2Raise for Embrace FARM

Alltech Ireland has announced the launch of Run2Raise, an enjoyable 5k obstacle challenge, in aid of Irish farming charity Embrace FARM.

On Saturday, September 28 in Kinnitty Castle Hotel, Co. Offaly, Ireland’s farming community will join forces with the goal of raising €15,000 for Irish farming families who have suffered the tragic loss of a loved one or have been affected by a farming accident.

“Farming accidents are the highest of all workplace accidents, which happen annually in Ireland,” says Brian Rohan, co-founder of Embrace FARM. “Adapting to life after an accident can take a survivor and their loved ones through many difficult physical and mental challenges.”

Embrace FARM, founded by Brian and his wife Norma in 2014, helps to increase awareness on the importance of farm safety by sharing stories of victims who have passed away or were injured in a farming accident. The Irish charity provides a bereavement support service for the families who survive the loss of a loved one from a farming fatality and support survivors of on-farm injuries.

“Farm accidents have risen by 13% in the last five years and by 31% in the last ten years,” says Niall Brennan, key account manager, Alltech Ireland.

“Unfortunately, this is representative of much more than a statistic. These figures represent the loss of a husband, child, brother, friend, father. The goal of #Run2Raise is to raise as much money and awareness for the superb work and support Embrace FARM provides for farming families across Ireland.”

To help Alltech Ireland raise proceeds for Embrace FARM, visit the #Run2Raise Eventbrite page to purchase your tickets for the 5k obstacle challenge. You can also submit a donation for Embrace FARM via the #Run2Raise iDonate page.

