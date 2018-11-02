Andrew on winning form at Killead’s 102nd match

More than 30 ploughmen travelled from throughout the Province to compete at Killead Ploughing Society’s 102nd annual match.

The venue for the event was kindly granted by the Ashcroft family from Cherryburn Road, Templepatrick.

Society chairman David Wallace said: “Our annual match is a week later than originally scheduled. We were forced to postpone due to the wet weather, and this week we have been blessed with a dry autumnal day and ideal ground conditions.

“I am delighted to welcome such a great turnout of ploughmen and spectators. It is also encouraging to see a number of young ploughmen competing in the various world style, commercial and vintage classes.”

Judges for the 102nd annual match included William King MBE, George Murphy, Harold Simms, William Hood and Tom McCracken.

Results from Killead Ploughing Society’s 102nd annual match:

Specials

Clyde Memorial Cup, for the champion of the field: Andrew Gill.

Mobil Oil Co Plaque, for the reserve champion of the field: Ian Simms.

Des Wright Cup, for the best opening in the 12” World Style: Alan McAnally.

Gallagher Cup, for the best finish in the World Style classes: Andrew Gill.

A Pinkerton Memorial Cup, for the best work by a competitor under 25yrs: David Wright.

York Street Cup, for the best Ins and Outs: Ian Simms.

Wilson’s Feeds Cup, for the best work by a member of Killead Ploughing Society: Alan Wallace.

RA Erwin Memorial Cup, for the youngest ploughman: Jonathan Lemon.

McClelland Cup, for the best split openings in 12” World Style: Andrew Gill.

Ardmore Cup, for the best competitor under 25-years-old: Jack Wright.

McGladdery Cup, for the winner of the reversible world style class: David Wright.

Gray Contracts Cup, for the winner of the under 25yrs reversible class: Ewan Hall.

Don Wright Cup, for the winner of the commercial reversible class: Alan Wallace.

Macrete (Ireland) Perpetual Cup for the winner of the senior vintage class: Ian Simms.

Simms Cup, for the winner of the intermediate vintage class: Nigel Gamble.

Hyde Cup, for the winner of the novice vintage class: William McCracken.

Sam Moore Memorial Cup, for the best turned out tractor and plough: Jim Bergin.

Classes

Class 1, Open World Style – 1, Andrew Gill; 2, Alan McAnally; 3, Brian O’Neill.

Class 1a, World Style, Confined – 1, Jack Wright; 2, Mark Allen.

Class 2, Reversible World Style – 1, David Wright; 2, James Coulter.

Class 3, Under 25yrs Reversible – 1, Ewan Hall; 2, Jamie Gault; 3, Ryan McCoy; 4, James McComb.

Class 4, Reversible 3 or 4 furrow, commercial – 1, Alan Wallace; 2, William Johnston; 3, Matthew Gray; 4, Jonny Brown; 5, Erwin Buick; 6, Brian McComb.

Class 5, Senior Vintage – 1, Ian Simms; 2, Marc Gamble; 3, Jim Bergin; 4, Robert Acheson; 5, Mark Taggart; 6, David Lemon Snr.

Class 6, Intermediate Vintage – 1, Nigel Gamble; 2, David Lemon Jnr.

Class 7, Novice Vintage – 1, William McCracken; 2, Jack Moore; 3, Jonathan Lemon; 4, Kyle Gilmore.

Killead Ploughing Society’s annual dinner and presentation of awards takes place on Friday 16th November. The venue is the Templeton Hotel, Templepatrick, County Antrim, commencing at 8pm. Tickets from chairman David Wallace, tel: 028 94432238.