Animal Feed Production Courses at Queens

The European Institute of Innovation and Technologies (EIT) Food in collaboration with Queens University, Belfast (QUB), The University of Turin (UNITO) and The German Institute of Technologies (DIL) have come together to create two complementary online courses on Animal Feed Production: Feed Quality and Feed Safety.

QUB, ranked number one in the UK for food science (REF, 2014), UNITO, one of the largest Italian universities; and DIL, an independent and non-profit research provider, have a vast amount of experience and expertise in animal feed and nutrition.

They have combined their academia, knowledge and experience in order to develop an online course which outlines the quality management system, control measures and legislation which exists to ensure animal feed production is suitable for food producing animals within the European Union.

The quality and safety of animal feed enables farms to reduce production costs, enhance animal health and welfare and increase food quality and consistency. Through a series of presentations, case studies, interviews and quizzes, the two complementary courses outline the quality and safety requirements for animal feed production.

The first course on animal feed quality outlines the quality management system, good manufacturing practices (GMP), hazard analysis critical control point principles (HACCP), auditing skills, feed ingredient quality and adulteration in feed quality. The second course on feed safety explores the different feedstuff ingredients, legislation, chemical, physical and microbiological contaminants, feed processing and feed formulation. The courses are designed for animal feed mill managers and new or existing operators looking to continue their professional development or training.

It is also useful for administrative and sales staff working in the sector; food scientists; students; process engineers and regulators on feed quality assurance practices.

The organisers believe their two complementary courses will prove to be a valuable asset to feed manufacturers across Europe. It will help feed manufacturers drive a food quality and safety culture; illustrate the importance of compliance to quality standards and legislation; and empower those working in the industry with the knowledge to become responsible feed producers and stakeholders.

The courses are currently open for enrolment until January 2020. The courses are priced at a discounted rate of 62 GBP/70 EUR per course in 2019. The two complementary courses consist of three to four hours’ learning per week for five weeks.

Once you have paid the course fee you receive unlimited access to the course material and you are free to complete the course at your own pace. On completion of the course, you will receive a certificate from FutureLearn.

You can find the courses at: https://www.eitfood.eu/education/projects/animal-feed-quality-and-safety