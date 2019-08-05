Anna takes part in annual campaign

UFU member Anna Truesdale, has become a familiar face within the agriculture industry. She is well-known for showcasing daily life on the farm through her Instagram channel, from milking in the parlour to looking after her sheep and everything in between. Anna has over 16,000 followers who love to see what she gets up to every day.

Anna is taking part in #Farm24 to help promote agriculture for what it truly is.

Expect to see her dog Katie, pictured alongside her, making an appearance during #Farm24 too!

The UFU is encouraging farmers across Northern Ireland to get involved in this event to highlight the dedication and hard work that goes into producing quality produce.

