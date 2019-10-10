Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ club tractor and truck run

Annaclone and Magherally YFC’s annual tractor and truck run 2019 was held on August 30, at the Boulevard Banbridge (Outlet).

Although the weather was not always on side through the night the club had a great turnout with 41 tractors and trucks coming out to support the event.

Emma Boyd, Andrew Sleator and Elizabeth Earle enjoying the barbecue'

Annaclone and Magherally YFC ran a Facebook competition - a random person was chosen to gain free entry and a framed photo of their tractor/truck on the night.

The winner this year was Charlie Dunlop.

A great night’s craic was had by all.

The club hope that everyone enjoyed the route, and of course the barbecue.

The night resulted in a profit of £490 (after expenses).

Annaclone and Magherally YFC would like to thank everyone who supported the club as they know they could not run these events without the help of the community, members and their families.

A big thanks to everyone who bought a mighty machine to the event, Annaclone and Magherally YFC hope to see you there next year again.

Meanwhile, Saturday, August 24 marked the date of Annaclone and Magherally YFC’s big breakfast 2019.

This event was very well supported by the local and wider community and the club would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC hoped everyone was hungry after a hard weeks’ work. Thanks everyone for getting up on a cold Saturday to come down to the club hall to join the club for some craic and a big breakfast.

The club raised £378 profit from this event.