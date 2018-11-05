Annual assessments for FACTS advisers

The way in which Fertiliser Advisers Certification & Training Scheme (FACTS) qualified advisers receive Continuous Professional Development (CPD) has now changed.

Previously under the FACTS scheme all qualified advisers were expected to pass the Nutrient Management Planning (NMP) module within two years of them becoming FACTS qualified advisers.

The FQA (FACTS qualified advisers) membership body agreed that the NMP module requirement could be simplified and modernised to realign with industry requirements. Therefore, NMP CPD training and its accompanying online assessment is no longer a requirement to retain FQA status. Instead FQAs will be expected to pass the FQA annual assessment based on a relevant theme.

From the 1 June 2018 the following changes were implemented:

· All FQAs have to complete an annual online assessment on a theme decided by the FACTS advisory committee starting 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019.

· Appropriate themes will be tailored for agriculture, horticulture and sports turf FQAs

· All FQAs are expected to continue to meet their annual CPD requirement.

CAFRE will offer training and registration for the new FQA Annual Assessment. The training will be delivered by an industry professional on Tuesday 11 December 2018. After training is delivered and registration is complete all candidates will receive log-on details so that they can take the online test at a later date.

Enrolment on the course can be done through the CAFRE website at www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/facts-qualified-advisors-annual-assessment. Or alternatively call 028 9442 6880.