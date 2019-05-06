Annual Carcase Competition 2019

Entries into the Foyle Valley Producers Club Annual Carcase Competition held at the Foyle Omagh site were top class, with a large number of high quality cattle slaughtered on the day.

The competition was open to groups of four cattle to reward those beef producers who could demonstrate consistency in finishing a group of cattle.

Winner of the Foyle Food Group Commercial Beef Carcase competition was Paul Collins. Adding congratulations is Emma Russell, Foyle Food Group

Scoring for the competition was based on two criteria: weight and grade of the four cattle.

Winner of the Commercial Beef Class was Mr Paul Collins from Victoria Bridge, Co Tyrone.

This group of four U grade heifers accumulated the top score of the day, demonstrating their excellent conformation, optimum fat cover and ideal weights.

Second place was awarded to Mr Colin Jack from Ardstraw, Co Tyrone and third place to Mr Stephen Lowry from Cullion, Co Londonderry.

Winner of the Aberdeen Angus Class was Mr Hugh Keys from Clogher, Co Tyrone with his four excellent U grade cattle.

Second was awarded to Mr Eric Love from Ballymoney, Co Antrim, and third place to Mr Robert Lowry from Cullion, Co Londonderry.

Foyle Food Group would like to extend congratulations to all prize-winners and thanks to all producers who entered this year’s competition.