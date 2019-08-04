Annual Fermanagh County Show is open for business next week

Fermanagh County Show is open for business with e-tickets being sponsored by First Trust Bank.

The show will be held at Tempo Road in the UFM Ltd Complex on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 6 and 7 and is offering great deals such as a free shuttle bus, a handy free map and free admission to under 12s.

Organisers are putting the finishing touches to the 183rd Fermanagh Show which, as the last show of the season, is hosting a raft of prestigious finals and points competitions.

Fermanagh County Show boasts the driest showgrounds in the north with a sand-based Prunty pitch for showing cattle. Livestock judging starts on Wednesday at 9.30am.

A raft of new sponsors have been introduced this year and organisers are delighted to host the Severfield NI Ltd National Beef Shorthorn Show and the Bank of Ireland NISA Junior Beef Bull Finals next.

The highlights include the Pedigree Interbreed Classes with 20 entries in classes, the best of all the beef breeds all in one show ring and a brilliant BGS Goat Show sponsored by RTD Crawford Ltd, Lisbellaw with Milking Competition.

Children are invited to come along and experience the wonders of Phil’s Mobile Farm over the two days. Phil will have a wide range of animals on display from meerkats to alpacas and lots more. The UFU Competition ‘Guess the Name’ is also supported by Phil’s Farm so call at the UFU office to enter.

Vaughan Trust financially supports Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders who are encouraged to enter confined classes and championships with extra classes added in for homebred continental and native cattle and sheep with special bonuses in young handlers and beef dairy and sheep sections.

The Vaughan Trust School Art Competition - A Design for the catalogue cover theme ‘A Bull’s Head’ - was won by Nathan McCullough, Brookeborough PS. Runners-up were Josh Allen, Enniskillen Model PS; David Gould, Brookeborough PS; George Elliott, Florencecourt PS, Hannah Armstrong, Lisbellaw PS and Alex Abercrombie, Florencecourt PS.

New classes have been added for novices in vegetable production, prize money has doubled in the Home Industries section with prize money up to £60 in some classes. in the Home Industries section. SD Kells is sponsoring the ‘Picnic for Two in a Basket’ competition to win prizes for schools. Children can enter a drawing to win their school prizes sponsored by First Trust Bank.

The Artisan Fermanagh Foodhall has a broad range of speciality products with Ballylisk Cheese launching a new product this year, try a sample of Scott’s Crispy Onions, Granny Shaw’s Fudge or some Loughgall Honey for your pancakes.

The organisers are delighted O’Doherty Black Bacon is sponsoring the Cookery Demonstration Marquee with celebrity chefs Stephen McFarland and Glen Wheeler of 28 Darling Street to the fore. Back by popular demand is Cakes by Annika Latimer. The Best Food stand Competition is sponsored by Killyhevlin Hotel & Lakeside Lodges and will be judged by Glen Wheeler.

There will be a fine range of trade stands and a wide range of good agricultural machinery, new and used vehicles and service providers. Technology is up there with many new and innovative ideas being showcased. Trade Stand Competition indoor and outdoor is sponsored by Patton & Rainey & Associates and will be judged by Mrs Christie Adams, vice president of RUAS. Pre-show tickets (£8 adults, £3 youth) available from Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, Erne Veterinary Group, Tom Read Menswear, Tempo Pharmacy, Fermanagh Cottage Industries, Lisbellaw Medical Hall and Fermanagh Museum. For further information www.fermanaghcountyshow.com