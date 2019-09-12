Annual Five Bird Championship proves popular with local fanciers

The N.I.P.A. were in Corrin at the weekend and it was also the annual Five Bird Championship.

Some 294 members sent 5,071 birds. The birds were liberated on 7th September at 10.00am into a light north westerly wind. Top bird winning 1st Club Ballyholland, 1st Sect E (70/1,305) & 1st Open is Owen Markey. Owen’s latest top performer is a smart looking blue cheq. Breeding: Sire is direct from “Rockview 28” (Winner: 2nd Open NIPA Tullamore 21,500 birds, 8th Open NIPA 2,190 birds N/Mate to “Rockview 27” - Winner: 2nd Open NIPA Clonmel 22,147 birds). Dam is “Miss Rooney” – Bred by Kevin & Kristopher Rooney. Dam 1st Open NIPA Corrin 5,071 birds, 2nd Open NIPA Tullamore 22,000 birds & 2nd Open NIPA Roscrea 21,000 birds. Top breeding you would agree.

SECTION C REPORT

Top bird in Section winning 1st Sect C (73/1,207) and 7th Open Corrin is G & M Atcheson – Ligoniel. Michael’s winning pigeon is a blue cock who previously won 35th Section C, 50th Open Fermoy 14581 birds. Breeding: Sire is a son of a direct Marcel Wouters cock which has bred top winning pigeons including 1st section winners for Michael. Dam is from Michael’s old Soontjen family. Congratulations Michael on your recent top success.

Abbey Social: 1st M Kelly & Sons 1166, 2nd 3rd Fegan & McAdorey 1150, 1146.

Ballycarry: 1st 2nd 3rd NJ Arthurs 1229, 1164, 1134.

Ballyclare & Dist: 1st D McClelland 1223, 2nd G & R Lawrie 1201, 3rd A & T Agnew 1163.

Carrick Social: 1st Mr & Mrs G Robinson 1199, 2nd D & J Armstrong & Son 1179, 3rd McDowell & Crawford 1147.

Doagh & Dist: 1st F Simpson 1097, 2nd 3rd A & N Lewis 1090, 1089.

Eastway HPS: 1st D McElhone 1206, 2nd Gratton Bros & Speers 1181, 3rd G McKenna 1181.

Horseshoe: 1st Beggs & Hall 1142, 2nd 3rd N Ferguson & Son 1139, 1126.

Kingsmoss: 1st 2nd 3rd J Dawson & Son 1071, 1063, 1057.

Larne & Dist HPS: 1st AS McNaghten 1184, 2nd 3rd Beggs & Hall 1183, 1180.

Ligoniel & Dist: 1st T Longman 1201, 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1192, 3rd Ed Heaney & Son 1184.

Wheatfield: 1st DMG Ferguson 1218 2nd J & D Braniff 1200, 3rd P & M Travers 1179.

SECTION D REPORT

Top bird in Section D winning, 1st 2nd 3rd Section D (34/622) & 3rd 4th 5th Open is Jeff Greenaway. This week’s winner is a Steffen Lambrecht, Mealy Cock, who also won a few weeks back. To date Jeff has won six x 1st Sections & 5 x 2nd Sections Plus 16 x 1sts in Dromore HPS 2019.

Colin HPS: 1st J Gregory & Sons 1198, 2nd Johnston Bros 1196, 3rd G & S Owens 1191.

Dromara: 1st M Russell 1213, 2nd C Rooney 1156, 3rd N Edgar & Son 1153.

Dromore: 1st Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1250, 2nd 3rd J Greenaway 1246, 1246.

Harmony HPS: 1st 2nd H McAvoy 1218, 1187, 3rd P & C Carson 1178.

Hills & Maze: 1st 2nd Lyons & Kennedy 1174, 1168, 3rd I Rollins & Son 1153.

Lisburn & Dist: 1st 2nd 3rd Spence Bros 1235, 1176, 1166.

SECTION F REPORT

Top bird in Section F winning 1st Club Comber Central, 1st Section F (19/221) is D Harvey. Davy sadly passed away earlier in the season and his birds are being raced out by fellow fancier Jim English. Breeding: Benny Steveninck.

Ards HPS: 1st 2nd Muckle & McCormick 1081, 993.

Corrigs: 1st 3rd Toner Bros 1095, 1054, 2nd P Brown & Son 1057.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st 2nd 3rd McCarton & Woodsides 1154, 1143, 1133.

Killyleagh Central: 1st 2nd Gordon Bros & Son 1151, 1150, 3rd C Healy 1147.

SECTION G REPORT

Ballyholland: 1st 2nd 3rd O Markey 1253, 1195, 1187.

Banbridge: 1st E McAlinden & Sons 1173, 2nd McCracken Bros 1144, 3rd C McArdle & Son 1134.

Drumnavaddy: 1st J Smyth & Sons 1174, 2nd C & G Quinn 1173, 3rd S Ogle 1162.

Millvale: 1st Donnelly Bros 1204, 2nd N Murtagh 1140.

Newry & Dist HPS: 1st R Williamson 1192, 2nd 3rd W & J Chambers 1180, 1171.

NIPA FIVE BIRD CHAMPIONSHIP

The NIPA were in Corrin at the weekend for the annual Five Bird Championship. 225 members sent 1,045 birds. The birds were liberated 7th September at 10.00am into a light north westerly wind. Top bird winning 1st Club Lisburn & Dist , 1st Sect D (34/161) & 1st Open is Spence Bros. Their latest top performer was purchased in a batch of youngsters from Oroory Hill Stud.

SECTION C REPORT

Top bird in Section winning 1st Sect C (33/151) & 4th Open Corrin is Davy McElhone – Eastway - Sorry No Info.

SECTION D REPORT

SECTION F REPORT

Top bird in Section F winning 1st Section F (13/53) is D Harvey. Davy sadly passed away earlier in the season and his birds are being raced out by fellow fancier Jim English. Breeding: Benny Steveninck.

SECTION G REPORT

Top bird in Sect G winning 1st Sect G (31/151) & 5th Open is Mr & Mrs G Delaney – Dromore. Breeding: Sire is full brother to “The Vettel” (1st Nat Ace pigeon). Dam is their latest new sprint family from Karl Cuyper from Retie.

KEN WILKINSON – ANTRIM

Ken has not been in the best of health lately and with much reluctance has to dispose of his birds.

The birds will be sold off over a series of sales and the internet. The bloodlines on offer are awesome and without doubt top drawer. Ken only sourced the very best. The youngsters will be the first to go and at present pedigrees etc are being processed. The first sale will be held very shortly. Confirmed date in next week’s issue or for further updates keep an eye on the Pigeon Craic Website www.pigeoncraic.com

OBITUARY

Donnelly, Owen: It is with heavy heart and sincere sadness that I inform the fancy of the sad passing of one of the sports true gentlemen: Mr Owen Donnelly, Larne & Dist HPS.

Owen was a life time in the sport and represented the local fancy as NIPA committee man, for many years, and was a past NIPA president and life vice president.

Owen sadly passed away, peacefully, September 6 at the City Hospital, Belfast.

Owen was the dearly loved husband of Nancy and devoted father to Mandy (Burke), Owen and Michelle (Meban)and the late Fiona Kathleen. Sincere condolences to wife Nancy, daughters, son, sons in law grandchildren and extended family circle at home and abroad at this sad time.