Annual Harvest weekend at Spa

The annual Spa Harvest Weekend and Vintage display takes place next month.

Now in its fifth year, the October 5 event is one of the most popular of its kind, drawing visitors and competitors from near and far.

This year’s event is in support of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Spa Presbyterian Church with the forthcoming show getting underway from 10.30am. There is no entry fee on the day with visitors asked to make a donation.

Once again, the event will feature a range of vintage and classic cars, tractors and motorcycles with a new departure this year a display of Ford tractors from the 2000 model upwards.

The superb collection of lovingly restored and cared for vehicles will be on display in the main field beside Spa church by kind permission of Mr T J Shields.

Inside Spa church, there will be a number of beautiful flower displays which organisers promise are well worth a visit, with soft organ music playing in the background. People can also take time to sit and reflect while admiring the flowers and listening to the music

There will be various stalls in the Arnold Hall and outside, with Spa WI members in attendance and displaying their flower arranging skills.

Between 1.30pm and 3.30pm the entertainment in front of the Arnold Hall will be provided by Elvis impersonator, Andy Rodgers, who is making his first visit to the Spa.

Teas will be served in the hall from 11am alongside soup, sandwiches, scones and pastries.

On Sunday, October 6, the annual harvest services will be held at Spa presbyterian Church. The morning service starts at 10am, with the evening service getting underway at 7pm.