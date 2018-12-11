Annual Northern Lights Texel sale returns to Hilltown Mart

The Northern Lights In-Lamb ewe sale returns to Hilltown Mart on the evening of Friday, December 14th.

There are over 100 lots entered for this special sale of in-lamb gimmers with a handful of empty ewe lambs catalogued also.

Springwell gimmer lot 40

The regular consignees; Blackstown, Braehead, Mullan, Springwell, and Tullagh Texel flocks, are joined by Milnbank Bank, Ballygroogan, Drumderg, and Fairywater making this an extra special pre-Christmas sale of stylish hoggets in-lamb to an assortment of extraordinary service sires many with proven track records and a number of promising young contenders purchased at the national sales this year for their depth of character and potential to further enhance recognised pedigree lines.

This is a commemorative sale for the Springwell flock as they celebrate 40 years of selling pedigree Texels which they will mark by very generously donating the proceeds of their first gimmer catalogued to Alzheimer’s Research and Cancer Research.

A classy gimmer, she is a Sportmans Yogi Bear daughter out of a Bradley’s Underworld ewe, she comes in lamb to Thornville Alberto, reserve male champion Texel at the Irish NSBA Championships back in June.

Another special entry coming from the Milnbank flock travelling all the way from Aberdeen is the Royal Highland Show Reserve Female Champion, a Strathbogie Yes Sir daughter out of a Strathbogie Untouchable dam and an ET sister to Milnbank Vantastic who sold for 11,000gns, she is offered in lamb to the 28,000gn Auldhouseburn Billy the Kid.

Tullagh gimmers lots 5 and 6

Other notable entries include a Fairywater Yorkie daughter from the Mullan Flock, she is a maternal sister to the 32,000gns Mullan Amigo, in lamb to Alderview Bartok. Also catalogued in the Mullan pen is a Garngour VIP daughter, full sister to 52,000gns Mullan Vivaldi. She comes in-lamb to the promising young homebred tip Mullan BFG, champion and top priced lamb at the NI Texel main sale, Maze, 2018. The Tullagh flock also celebrate 40 years in Texel breeding and have selected a number of their best gimmers for this sale, most of which were sired by the very successful Milnbank Womaniser. Offspring of the illustrious Womaniser have peaked at 16,000gns for a gimmer in Carlisle 2018 with her pen mate making 4,500gns. He has also bred the Lanark champion 2016 which sold to 6,000gns, with a number of his ram lambs selling over the 3,000gn mark. The Tullagh gimmers come served to Knap Bonanza, Rhaedar Ace and Deveronvale Areo. The Blackstown and Braehead flocks both offer strong pens of gimmers. Blackstown were delighted to win the RUAS championship at the beginning of the show season which continued throughout 2018 with successes at many of the local shows. They offer both gimmers in-lamb to Auldhouseburn Blackmagic, as well as a select number of empty ewe lambs. The Braehead flock have a choice pen of gimmers in-lamb to Midcombe Axel and Craig Douglas Buster. They offer for sale a Mullan Photogenic daughter whose sisters have sold to 5,000 and 6,000gns, and a Sportsmans Yaya daughter out of a Clarks gimmer whose sisters sold to 7,000gns.

Other guest consignees include: the Ballygroogan flock who have a smart gimmer from the same line as 10,000gns Milnbank American Sniper. This super pen of sheep come served to Strathbogie Best Bet purchased at Lanark 2018 in partnership with Camavy and Corbo flocks and Cosyn Texels Big Deal, a Teiglum Young gun son; the Drumderg flock offer a super group of gimmers in-lamb to Knock Yazoo and Forkins Baz which includes a Strathbogie Uno daughter, a full sister to Drumderg Won & Only, Ace and Yaoshi all sold for 1500 plus gns; and finally the Fairywater consignment of strong gimmers, some from the same family as the 6,500gns Fairywater Valiant. Her full sister sold to 1000gns at the NI Premier Sale 2018. Also catalogued for the Fairywater flock is a Deveronvale Warrior daughter whose maternal brother sold to 11,000gns.

The Northern Lights Sale brings to a close another successful year for all the consignors, with progeny selling to four and five figure sums. The experience of the breeders has been reflected in their success in both the show, and the sales rings.

In this special anniversary year for the Springwell and Tullagh flocks the Northern Lights Sale catalogue offers an exceptional selection of in-lamb gimmers with an amazing depth of breeding within each flock.

Knap Bonanza 7,500gns. Service sire for Springwell, Mullan and Tullagh

With over 100 females on offer there will surely be something to catch the discerning eye of both the established breeder and the first time buyer.

The sale commences at 6.30pm on the evening of Friday, December 14th in Hilltown Livestock Mart.

Further details call Richard or the mart on (028) 4063 0287.