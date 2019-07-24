Annual Plum Show returns next week

The 86th Annual Plum Show, run under the auspices of the Glenelly Sheepdog Society, will take place this year on Saturday, August 3, in Bertie McKelvey’s holm, Plumbridge, in the heart of the Sperrin mountains.

The show is recognised as one of the top hill shows not only for the traditional Blackface sheep but recently the Swaledale breed has increased in popularity at this event.

Judges this year are Eoin Blackwood, Dalblair, Muirkirk, who will judge the stock in the South type Blackface section both in the unprepared and open section. Duncan Beaton, Newmill of Inshewan, Perthshire will judge the North type Blackface (unprepared and open section). The Swaledales will be judged by a noted breeder from North of England, Jim Pedley from Yorehouse flock. Jim will also judge the Bluefaced Leicesters and Mules.T he Commercial sheep and Butchers lamb pairs will be judged by one of the top commercial breeders in Donegal, Steven McHugh, Ardara. Steven will also judge the Commercial cattle classes which consists of cows and calves judged as an outfit and a heifer cow maker class.

Cattle judging will commence at 10am and the sheep judging at 10.30am.

The vintage display at the Plum Show has grown massively over recent years and it is hoped that this year it will continue to grow with enthusiasts from all over the North west attending.

The society always supports a local chosen charity and this year the proceeds will be donated to the children’s ward at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Last year a massive amount of £5000 was presented to NI Air Ambulance.

Entries for the show can be forwarded to the secretary Thomas Harkin before August 1.