Annual pre-Christmas show and sale champion calf sells for £440

There was a tremendous entry of dropped calves at the annual pre-Christmas show and sale held at Rathfriland Co-Operative.

The overall champion, a four week old Limousin bull from Joe Macauley, Ballyroney sold at £440 to Hugh Houston, (Hillsborough).

Some of the calves on display at the annual calf show at Rathfriland Farmers Coop

The reserve champion, an Aberdeen Angus bull from W and A Rowan, Ballyward sold at £400 to F McCracken (Warrepoint).

Two second and third prize winning Blue bulls from Nigel Corbett’s Fedney Farm sold at £380 and £360 respectively to Ian Milligan (Tandragee) and Wesley Cousins (Kilkeel).

First prize native breed heifer from William Cubbison sold at £260 to R Watson (Poyntzpass).

A third prize native breed heifers from W and A Rowan sold at £380 to Hugh Houston.

A two month old Lim bull from Paul Grant (Newry) sold at £450 to Eugene Mulgrew (Dromore).

A Shorthorn bull calf from Michael Magee (Warrenpoint) sold at £340 to P J Haughey in which the proceeds went to the Southern Area Hospice.

WEANLINGS

Over 50 weanlings sold to £1035 for a 500k Charolais male from a Kilcoo farm with further lots; 372k at £840, 302k at £608 etc. Clough farmer: 334k at £800. Second Kilcoo farmer: 324k at £650, 266k at £600, 250k at £585, 254k at £550 etc. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 254k at £670.

Mr Richard Corbett collecting his prizes for the Continental calf class from Erin Gold Milk Replacer representatives, along with judge Jamie Milligan and Rathfriland Co-Op, Kenneth Dodds

Winners of the native breed class: William Rowan, William Cubbison and Neil McMinn