Annual pre-Christmas show and sale champion calf sells for £440

Champion was awarded to a Limousin male calf exhibited by Mr Joseph Macauley, later selling to £440. Also pictured are representatives from Erin Gold Milk Replacers and judge, Mr Jamie Milligan
Champion was awarded to a Limousin male calf exhibited by Mr Joseph Macauley, later selling to £440. Also pictured are representatives from Erin Gold Milk Replacers and judge, Mr Jamie Milligan

There was a tremendous entry of dropped calves at the annual pre-Christmas show and sale held at Rathfriland Co-Operative.

The overall champion, a four week old Limousin bull from Joe Macauley, Ballyroney sold at £440 to Hugh Houston, (Hillsborough).

Some of the calves on display at the annual calf show at Rathfriland Farmers Coop

Some of the calves on display at the annual calf show at Rathfriland Farmers Coop

The reserve champion, an Aberdeen Angus bull from W and A Rowan, Ballyward sold at £400 to F McCracken (Warrepoint).

Two second and third prize winning Blue bulls from Nigel Corbett’s Fedney Farm sold at £380 and £360 respectively to Ian Milligan (Tandragee) and Wesley Cousins (Kilkeel).

First prize native breed heifer from William Cubbison sold at £260 to R Watson (Poyntzpass).

A third prize native breed heifers from W and A Rowan sold at £380 to Hugh Houston.

Reserve champion was awarded to a Aberdeen Angus male calf exhibited by W and A Rowan, later selling to �400. Also pictured are judges Mr Jamie Milligan and Mr James McCarney

Reserve champion was awarded to a Aberdeen Angus male calf exhibited by W and A Rowan, later selling to �400. Also pictured are judges Mr Jamie Milligan and Mr James McCarney

A two month old Lim bull from Paul Grant (Newry) sold at £450 to Eugene Mulgrew (Dromore).

A Shorthorn bull calf from Michael Magee (Warrenpoint) sold at £340 to P J Haughey in which the proceeds went to the Southern Area Hospice.

WEANLINGS

Over 50 weanlings sold to £1035 for a 500k Charolais male from a Kilcoo farm with further lots; 372k at £840, 302k at £608 etc. Clough farmer: 334k at £800. Second Kilcoo farmer: 324k at £650, 266k at £600, 250k at £585, 254k at £550 etc. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 254k at £670.

Mr Richard Corbett collecting his prizes for the Continental calf class from Erin Gold Milk Replacer representatives, along with judge Jamie Milligan and Rathfriland Co-Op, Kenneth Dodds

Mr Richard Corbett collecting his prizes for the Continental calf class from Erin Gold Milk Replacer representatives, along with judge Jamie Milligan and Rathfriland Co-Op, Kenneth Dodds

Winners of the native breed class: William Rowan, William Cubbison and Neil McMinn

Winners of the native breed class: William Rowan, William Cubbison and Neil McMinn

Friesian bull calf class: Glenn Mayne (first, Caroline McCready (second) and Richard Corbett (third), alongside representatives from Erin Gold Milk Replacers and judges Jamie Milligan and James McCarney

Friesian bull calf class: Glenn Mayne (first, Caroline McCready (second) and Richard Corbett (third), alongside representatives from Erin Gold Milk Replacers and judges Jamie Milligan and James McCarney