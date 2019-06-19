Another successful day for Collone YFC at Armagh Show

Saturday, June 8, 2019 saw another successful day for Collone Young Farmers’ Club at Armagh Show.

Armagh Show is always a big event in Collone YFC’s calendar.

Thomas Chambers, Matthew Livingstone, Joanne Shilliday and Elaine Crozier

This year saw Collone YFC launch their 75th anniversary at the show.

The club will be holding their 75th anniversary dinner in Armagh City Hotel on November 16, 2019.

The club’s two charities for the anniversary are Cruse Bereavement Care and Danny Mills Heart Foundation.

The club would love to hear and share your stories, so if you have any memorabilia or photos please contact any club member as soon as possible.

The club would also appreciate your help. If you would like to donate a prize or make a charitable donation please contact Ian Walker or Matthew Livingstone.

Tickets can be purchased from Ian on 07980 532734 or Matthew on 07927899745.

As well as launching their 75th anniversary Collone YFC had lots of fun and games in their tent.

Collone YFC held their annual jiving competition with Aidan Clerkin singing.

Well done to the winners.

This year Collone YFC took to the main arena and held a Co Armagh YFC tug o’war competition.

Well done to all clubs who participated and a big well done to the club’s two teams who came first and third.

Collone YFC also had a very special visitor to their tent.

YFCU Moo made an appearance and even went on a tour around the show.

The club would like to thank all those for their continued support.

Keep up to date with Collone YFC Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.