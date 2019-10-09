Another successful year for Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd

More Aberdeen Angus (AA) cattle are needed to satisfy the demand for the quality beef produced from cattle sired by pedigree AA bulls in both sucker and dairy herds.
This was the message delivered to members of the farmer owned co-op Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd (AAQB) by Chairman, Hugh McCollum, at their recent AGM held in CAFRE’s Loughry Campus Food Innovation Centre, Cookstown.
Business Development Manager, Eamon Kelly, pointed out that, although the top bonus paid for AA cattle had recently been reduced, the overall price realised was also dependent on the base price.
He noted that the base price paid by Foyle Food Group (FFG) for AA cattle had strengthened in recent weeks, and this had a significant impact on returns paid to producers. All cattle procured by AAQB are marketed through the FFG.
Charlotte Moore, Company Secretary, briefly outlined the Superior Genetics Scheme and noted that semen from the AA bull Elliot Bravo T452 is available for use by members. She showed a photograph of the first calf from the bull to be calved on a member’s farm.
Guest speaker Dr Sam Strain, Chief Executive of Animal Health and Welfare NI, delivered a very useful talk explaining the important role of antibiotics in animal health and provided practical guidance on how to make best use of animal medicines, in particular antibiotics.
Producers interested in supplying AA cattle through AAQB or participating in the Superior Genetics Scheme should contact Eamon Kelly on mobile 07813 176 939 to discuss marketing through the supply chain partnership.