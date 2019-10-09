Another successful year for Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd

More Aberdeen Angus (AA) cattle are needed to satisfy the demand for the quality beef produced from cattle sired by pedigree AA bulls in both sucker and dairy herds.

This was the message delivered to members of the farmer owned co-op Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd (AAQB) by Chairman, Hugh McCollum, at their recent AGM held in CAFRE’s Loughry Campus Food Innovation Centre, Cookstown.

Hugh McCollum (Chairman AAQB) congratulates John Marshall, winner of the AA Dairy beef production herd competition at Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd AGM

Business Development Manager, Eamon Kelly, pointed out that, although the top bonus paid for AA cattle had recently been reduced, the overall price realised was also dependent on the base price.

He noted that the base price paid by Foyle Food Group (FFG) for AA cattle had strengthened in recent weeks, and this had a significant impact on returns paid to producers. All cattle procured by AAQB are marketed through the FFG.

Charlotte Moore, Company Secretary, briefly outlined the Superior Genetics Scheme and noted that semen from the AA bull Elliot Bravo T452 is available for use by members. She showed a photograph of the first calf from the bull to be calved on a member’s farm.

Guest speaker Dr Sam Strain, Chief Executive of Animal Health and Welfare NI, delivered a very useful talk explaining the important role of antibiotics in animal health and provided practical guidance on how to make best use of animal medicines, in particular antibiotics.

Hugh McCollum (Chairman AAQB) congratulates Tynan Roulston, winner of the AA Suckler beef production under 50 competition at Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd AGM

Producers interested in supplying AA cattle through AAQB or participating in the Superior Genetics Scheme should contact Eamon Kelly on mobile 07813 176 939 to discuss marketing through the supply chain partnership.

John Marshall, Joe Casement, Hugh McCollum (Chairman AAQB), Joe Casement, Andrew Blair and Tynan Roulston - prizewinners at the AAQB meeting

John Marshall, Joe Casement, Hugh McCollum (Chairman AAQB), Eamon Kelly (Business Development Manager AAQB), Joe Casement, Andrew Blair, Tynan Roulston and Dr Sam Strain (Animal Health and Welfare NI)

Hugh McCollum (Chairman AAQB) congratulates Joe Casement, winner of the AA Suckler beef production over 50 herd competition at Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd AGM

Hugh McCollum (Chairman AAQB) congratulates Andrew and Richard Blair, winner of the AA beef finisher competition at Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd AGM

Margaret Buchanan, Anne Morrison, Sean McCullough and Jimmy Morrison