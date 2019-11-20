Antimicrobial Stewardship in the Food Chain course launched

A new online course on antimicrobial stewardship in the food chain produced by food security consultancy FAI Farms was launched yesterday (November 19).

This interactive course will be an essential tool for educating professionals working in the global food industry on how to mitigate the risks of emerging Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

The course will teach participants how antibiotics work and how they are categorised; how resistant bacteria emerge and spread; how to measure medicine usage in food-producing species and how to act as an “agent of change”.

Course coordinator and FAI’s One Health Programme Manager, Laura Higham, said: “Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most pressing challenges facing our society. Because the use of antibiotics in agricultural systems has been identified as a risk factor for the emergence and spread of AMR in food-borne and environmental bacteria, it is imperative that all stakeholders in the food chain take action to tackle the issue.”

The course, aimed at professionals from retailers, food service businesses, suppliers, processors and farming integrations, was reviewed by Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance (RUMA), who stated: “These are excellent resources that will help to elevate the level of understanding and appreciation of this complex topic within the food supply chain globally. The end result should be that food businesses are able to develop sensible, effective policies on antibiotic stewardship that never compromise animal health and welfare or food safety.”

Øistein Thorsen, Director of FAI said: “Food chain executives and professionals have a unique and critical role in controlling the use of antibiotics in food-producing animals, and mitigate the risks of antimicrobial resistance. Our aim with this course is to guide the participants through all aspects of the antimicrobial resistance challenge and provide them with practical advice and solutions to combat the problem. As the connector between farms, suppliers and citizens, food companies’ policies, practices and public communications can set the tone and pace for how this problem gets solved.”

“Antimicrobial Stewardship in the Food Chain” has been designed to allow maximum flexibility for those with busy working schedules and can be completed in an attendee’s own time frame. Interactive tasks, videos, quizzes and assignments also encourage greater depth of learning. The course features expert contributions from international leaders in the field, from academia, research, industry and policy backgrounds.

For further information about the course please contact info@faifarms.com

To book a place/places on the course please visit: https://learn.faifarms.co.uk