Antrim Show is the venue for beef cattle finals and championships

The countdown is on ahead of the 2018 Randox Antrim Show which takes place at Shane’s Castle Estate on Saturday 28th July.

Antrim Agricultural Society’s schedule is packed with a variety of classes for farm livestock, horses, horticulture and home industries.

Vice-chairman Robert Wallace, who heads up the cattle section at the successful one-day show said: “Plans are well underway for our annual show, and I am delighted to confirm that we are hosting a number of new classes and championship finals. The prize fund in the cattle section is in excess of £7,500!”

New to this year’s show is the Northern Ireland Shorthorn Club’s National Championship, featuring eight classes for senior and junior bulls, cows, heifers and calves. This is one of the highlights of the Shorthorn club’s annual calendar and is expected to attract exhibitors from all over the Province. Judging is in the capable hands of Englishman Andrew Ivinson from the Sandwick Herd in Penrith.

Antrim Show is also the venue for the Northern Ireland Dexter Group’s Premier Show. Steven Darnbrook will preside over the nine classes, and there will also be strong competition in the junior and senior handling classes.

For the fifth year in succession the Randox Antrim Show is hosting the Northern Ireland Limousin Championship, which incorporates the Young Limousin Breeders’ Anglo Irish Stockjudging Competition. There are 14 classes, and exhibitors will be competing for the plaudits in the calf, junior, intermediate, senior and commercial championships. Judge is Ian Callion from Stirling.

British Blue breeders will be flocking to Antrim for the final of the NI British Blue Heifer Championship.

Robert Wallace added: “Antrim Show is also the venue for the final of the Bank of Ireland and NISA pedigree Junior bull Championship. We are looking forward to welcoming the qualifiers from other provincial shows. The judge is Alistair Smith from Notts, and the overall winner will receive a £300 cash prize!”

Cattle exhibitors at Antrim Show will also have an opportunity to qualify for the Linden Foods and NISA Pedigree beef heifer championship.

Concluding Robert Wallace said: “We are indebted to our numerous sponsors for their continued support. I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome Fane Valley Feeds as the new sponsor of our hotly contested supreme pedigree beef championship. The supreme interbreed dairy and sheep championship are supported by Danske Bank.”

The sheep section will play host to the Border Leicester National Show, and new classes have been added for Suffolk Cheviots. Dutch Spotted Sheep will make their Northern Ireland debut in the ‘any other breed’ classes at Antrim Show.

Admission to the Randox Antrim Show is £10 per person, and children under 16 are free. Free car parking is available on site.

Watch press for further information, or log on to the Antrim Show website. Alternatively, email: secretary@antrimshow.com