Antrim Show: Torrential rain welcome relief for farmers

The torrential rain that swept across the country on Saturday was welcomed by farmers attending the Randox Antrim Show.

A spokesman for the show said: “This is the first wet day we’ve had since moving to the Shane’s Castle venue seven years ago. The rain held off well during the morning, even though many areas of the country were washed out.

“The thundery showers in the afternoon were unfortunate. However, many farmers were glad to see it after the prolonged period of dry weather.”

The Antrim Show played host to a number of championship finals for cattle exhibitors, including the NI Dexter Group’s premier show which attracted over 50 entries, and the NI Limousin Championships which included an Anglo Irish stockjudging competition.

Qualifiers from throughout the summer descended on the Co Antrim venue for the final of the Bank of Ireland and NISA junior beef bull championship. Judge Peter Henshall from Lockerbie tapped out the Limousin bull Pointhouse Ninetynine exhibited by Kile Diamond from Coleraine.

Runner-up was a Limousin bull from James Alexander’s Jalex herd at Randalstown; while third place went to the Simmental bull Ranfurly Impeccable from David and Jonny Hazelton’s herd at Dungannon.

Kells-based flock owner William McAllister had another successful day with his two-crop Charollais ewe in the interbreed sheep line-up. She has been unbeaten this year, and also won the Danske Bank and NISA ewe championship, followed by the NI Continental Sheep Final.

Judge David Lowry from Lanark awarded the reserve interbreed title to a two-crop Border Leicester ewe from Jim and Jeremy Aiken’s Carnew flock at Dromara. She was breed champion at Castlewellan Show a few weeks ago, and notched up five championships as a gimmer in 2016.

The Fleming Family’s 120-cow Potterswalls Jersey herd from Seaforde dominated the dairy section. Their supreme champion was Quintrell Kyros Indigo, bought privately from a herd in Cornwall last year. This fourth calver is no stranger to the limelight, having won the interbreed titles at Balmoral, Armagh and Castlewellan. She calved her fourth in April and is projected to produce 8,000 litres of milk with over 5% fat and 4% protein in this lactation.

Catching Seamus Gunn’s eye to take the reserve position, and claiming the exhibitor-bred award, was the Fleming family’s home-bred Jersey heifer Potterswalls Colton Dawn. Taking the reserve exhibitor-bred ribbons was the Holstein in-milk heifer Abercorn Jareb Elegance VG86 bred by David and Alan Wallace, Antrim.

A British Blonde heifer from the McElroy family – Ivan, Ruth and William, Dromara – scooped the top plaudits in the interbreed beef line-up. Two-year-old heifer Classic Missy Belle was purchased last year from neighbouring breeder Dermot McCusker. She was breed champion at Balmoral Show, and won the reserve championship at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh.

Taking the reserve overall award was Limousin heifer Deerpark Miss Moneypenny from Connor Mulholland, Craigavon.