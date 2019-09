Farmers are being urged to be vigilant following a spate of malicious farm fires.

Five straw sheds in Counties Antrim and Down have been destroyed in recent weeks.

The latest incident happened on Sunday morning (22/09/19) in the Ballinaskeagh area near Banbridge. The shed contained a quantity of bales, plus machinery valued at more than £35,000.

The PSNI is asking the rural community to report any suspicious vehicles or activity.