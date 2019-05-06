Appeal for witnesses to A1 tractor accident

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after an accident on the A1 at the weekend involving a tractor and a van.

This was the scene north bound on the A1 between Drumsallagh Road and Greenan Road around 11:15am on Saturday.

The other vehicle involved was a white Citroën van. Police say that thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

If you were on the A1 at that time, witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle prior to the collision or have dash cam footage of it, please get in touch with police.

The incident number is 483 of 04/05/19.