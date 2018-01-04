Appeal issued over stolen ewes and ram

Police in Ballymena have issued a warning after the theft of 28 ewes and one ram from the Limavallaghan Road area.

The sheep were stolen some time between Monday at around 4pm and Tuesday evening. All of the sheep were marked on the back with green spray.

Inspector Simpson, Ballymena NPT, stated: “Not only does this cause considerable loss to the farmer but it also causes significant concern that these sheep will enter the food chain in an unregulated manner.

“Anyone that has any information or may have seen a large agricultural vehicle in the area in the wee small hours please contact police quoting 469 dated 3/1/18.”