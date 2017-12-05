Apple heifer realises 4,000gns

A potential ninth generation excellent from the world-famous Apple family came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe topping the Dungannon Dairy Sale at 4,000gns.

Consigned by David Buchanan from Newry, the March 2015 Balinvrensig Super Apple ET sold to Lawrence Bailie’s Creevyargon Herd based at Ballynahinch. Sired by Seagull Bay Supersire, her dam is MS Apples Ava ET, and her granddam is the noted KHW Regiment Apple Red ET EX96-3E USA – sold for one million dollars at the Global Glamour sale in 2008.

First placed cow and honourable mention award winner was Ardmore Fever Larissa VG88 bred by William Crawford, Brookeborough. Also pictured are Mark Forsythe, Danske Bank, spnosor; and James Morton, Armagh, judge. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Her four-week-old heifer calf Happy Aftershock Apple sold for 1,600gns to James Trayers from Remville, Oranmore, Co Galway.

Next best at the monthly show and sale was the Wiltor Cruise daughter Drumard Comet Enid which realised 3,100gns for Stuart Graham from Maguiresbridge. Her dam is the Conncorr Royce Red daughter Drumard Royce Enid who averaged almost 9,500 litres at 4.01% butterfat and 3.21% protein in three lactations. Buyer was Carol Johnston from Derryhowlet, Ballinaleck.

Following close behind at 3,050gns was Laurelhill Grafeeti Fay bred by Brian Mawhinney from Doagh. This potential seventh generation VG/EX heifer was sired by Ladys Manor RD Grafeeti, and is bred from Laurelhill Asterix D Fay VG who averaged 9,309 litres at 4.28% butterfat and 3.45% protein in two 305-day lactations. This one was snapped up by Joel Richardson who is establishing a dairy herd at Annaghmore.

The McLean family’s Relough entry peaked at 2,850gns, realised by the potential 13th generation VG/EX heifer Relough Fred Roxie. Sired by the Morningview Levi son Relough Fred ET, she is bred from Relough Fever Roxie EX91 who averaged 10,602 litres at 4.79% butterfat and 3.09% protein in two 305-day lactations. This one also joins Joel Richardson’s new enterprise.

The Ladys Manor Graf La Bron daughter Carrowcroft La Bron Pleasing sold at 2,750gns for Geoffrey Patton from Carrowdore. Buyer was Noel Jackson from Dromore, Co Tyrone.

The pre-sale show was judged by James Morton from Armagh, and generously sponsored by Danske Bank.

Securing the championship plaudits was Ards Lou Eddie J Ruth bred by the Patton family from Newtownards. Sired by the Seagull Bay Supersire son Ards Lou Eddie ET, she was bred from Ards Jeeves Ruth VG88 LP50 who produced almost 10,000 litres at 3.89% butterfat and 3.22% protein in her sixth lactation. This one attracted a bid of 2,550gns from Joel Richardson.

Also on Joel Richardson’s shopping list at 2,600gns was the McLean family’s reserve champion Relough Rogul Dot. She was sired by the home-bred Mogul son Relough Rogul ET, and is bred from Relough Shottle Dot 2 EX.

Pedigree cows sold to a top of 2,550gns, paid to Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, for the potential fifth generation EX Relough Iota Ashlyn VG87. Sired by Regancrest Altaiota, her dam is Moree Atlas Ashlyn ET EX92-3E. Now in her third lactation she sold to Richard Watt from Augher.

The second calver Ards Leroy Tiffany sold at 2,400gns to Noel Jackson. This Ballycairn Garrett Leroy daughter is bred from Ards Winston Tiffany EX92-2E.

Commercial heifers peaked at 1,850gns, paid to Alastair Thompson, Beaverlodge Farms, Strabane, for an October 2015 Relough Denzel daughter.

He also sold at 1,720gns and 1,580gns, with 15 lots averaging 1,404gns.

Other leading prices for pedigree heifers include:

2,650gns – Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Shamrock Poppy.

2,600gns - Wesley Gordon, Annalong McCitchen Ida 1 ET.

2,550gns – Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Mark Charlotte 3.

2,500gns – Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Mogul Maude 3; and Wesley Gordon, Annalong Norman Cortown 4.

2,420gns – Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara MVP Firework.

2,400gns – David and Gary Throne, Willofarm Ivory 15; Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Shamrock Charlotte 3.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirmed a 92% clearance for the November catalogue, with 74 fresh calved heifers selling to average £1,860gns; and 12 cows levelling at 1,533gns.