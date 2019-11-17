Applications to reopen for BDG scheme

CAFRE has announced that the successful Business Development Groups (BDG) scheme will reopen for applications on Monday (November 18) at 10am.

Applications must be submitted by 4pm on January 24, 2020.

Many farm businesses have benefitted from participating in the BDG scheme since its launch in 2015.

The scheme is designed to bring small groups of farmers together locally, to enhance their knowledge of business management, new technologies and innovative ways of working.

New for this year is the addition of an Environmental Farming option alongside all other agriculture sectors.

This new option will provide farmers and growers with the opportunity to discuss how they can bring about environmental benefits by managing their land to enhance biodiversity, water quality and air quality.

Farmers who may not have applied for previous schemes are encouraged to apply when the application window opens this month

For further information on the Business Development Groups scheme visit www.cafre.ac.uk/business-development-groups, telephone 028 9442 6790 or e-mail kt.admin@daera-ni.gov.uk

Knowledge Transfer through Business Development Groups (BDG) is a scheme partly funded by the EU through the Rural Development Programme 2014 - 2020.